Music News: Mandy Moore, Sarah McLachlan, and Camila Cabello Highlight This Week's Concert Announcements

The big news in the concert industry this past week centered around summer festivals. So far, there haven't been a bevy of new ones rolled out, but many of the mainstays are beginning to roll out their lineups. So, as you are compiling your holiday gift lists, be sure to check the summer lineups and think of either yourself or the live music lover in your life. For more DFW-centric announcements, read on.



Mandy Moore , now a certifiable television star with her lead role in NBC's hit drama This Is Us , is heading back out on the road for her first solo headlining tour in over a decade. Expect the anticipation for his one to be big, as she's put together an ace band to revisit old tunes and debut new ones. Tickets for the April 23 show at The Majestic Theatre are on sale November 22.

, now a certifiable television star with her lead role in NBC's hit drama , is heading back out on the road for her first solo headlining tour in over a decade. Expect the anticipation for his one to be big, as she's put together an ace band to revisit old tunes and debut new ones. Tickets for the April 23 show at The Majestic Theatre are on sale November 22. The seasonal spirit returns to the Old 97's as they will again embark on a short Holiday Hoopla tour. This year, the local legends will perform seasonal tunes and iconic songs from the catalog as well as celebrating all the bells and whistles and traditions. The event takes place December 6 at Gas Monkey Live. Tickets are on sale now.

as they will again embark on a short Holiday Hoopla tour. This year, the local legends will perform seasonal tunes and iconic songs from the catalog as well as celebrating all the bells and whistles and traditions. The event takes place December 6 at Gas Monkey Live. Tickets are on sale now. David Crosby & The Sky Trails Band will perform at The Granada Theater on May 26. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer played the same venue a few years ago and is returning as part of an extensive North American outing that finds him playing large doses of new material from his continuously evolving catalog. Tickets are on sale November 22.

will perform at The Granada Theater on May 26. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer played the same venue a few years ago and is returning as part of an extensive North American outing that finds him playing large doses of new material from his continuously evolving catalog. Tickets are on sale November 22. Crash Test Dummies , the '90s alternative band that gave us the smash hits "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm" and "God Shuffled His Feet" will be in town on April 23 for a performance at The Granada Theater. Despite the ubiquity of these earlier songs, the band has forged on and continue to create a palette of new material. Tickets are on sale November 22.

, the '90s alternative band that gave us the smash hits "Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm" and "God Shuffled His Feet" will be in town on April 23 for a performance at The Granada Theater. Despite the ubiquity of these earlier songs, the band has forged on and continue to create a palette of new material. Tickets are on sale November 22. Drive-By Truckers are out with a new album in late January and will be touring heavily behind it. The road warriors have played a variety of venues in this area, but have settled in nicely with some solid sets in recent years at The Granada Theater. That's where they will perform this time around on April 2. Tickets are on sale November 22.

are out with a new album in late January and will be touring heavily behind it. The road warriors have played a variety of venues in this area, but have settled in nicely with some solid sets in recent years at The Granada Theater. That's where they will perform this time around on April 2. Tickets are on sale November 22. Alt-country pioneers The Jayhawks also hit a commercial peak in the early-mid '90s. However, led by several original members, the group has consistently been releasing stellar music in the intervening decades. They are heading back out on the road in 2020 behind their latest release, Back Roads And Abandoned Hotels . Locally, they'll play The Granada Theater on May 6. Tickets are on sale November 22.

also hit a commercial peak in the early-mid '90s. However, led by several original members, the group has consistently been releasing stellar music in the intervening decades. They are heading back out on the road in 2020 behind their latest release, . Locally, they'll play The Granada Theater on May 6. Tickets are on sale November 22. The next day, May 7, The Granada Theater welcomes Sophie Allison, aka, Soccer Mommy . The singer-songwriter has been on a pretty much non-stop touring cycle the past few years and is heading out on this latest stretch having just released a new track that features an accompanying short film from acclaimed director Alex Ross Perry. Tickets are on sale November 22.

. The singer-songwriter has been on a pretty much non-stop touring cycle the past few years and is heading out on this latest stretch having just released a new track that features an accompanying short film from acclaimed director Alex Ross Perry. Tickets are on sale November 22. Swans are a celebrated noisy act who reunited in 2010 after many years of dormancy. Their return was greeted triumphantly and since then, they've toured relentlessly and released a couple new albums of pulverizing focus and polarizing length. Their live shows are legendary, so plan ahead for their June 5 date at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale November 22.

are a celebrated noisy act who reunited in 2010 after many years of dormancy. Their return was greeted triumphantly and since then, they've toured relentlessly and released a couple new albums of pulverizing focus and polarizing length. Their live shows are legendary, so plan ahead for their June 5 date at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale November 22. Darius Rucker is bringing his summer touring cycle domination to slightly smaller venues this coming year. Instead of large, outdoor amphitheaters he's hitting up theaters and indoor halls, including his local stop at The Choctaw Grand Theater on August 15. Tickets are on sale November 22.

is bringing his summer touring cycle domination to slightly smaller venues this coming year. Instead of large, outdoor amphitheaters he's hitting up theaters and indoor halls, including his local stop at The Choctaw Grand Theater on August 15. Tickets are on sale November 22. The 106.1 Kiss Fm's Jingle Ball heads to Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena on December 3. The seasonal celebration is packed full of big-ticket stars this year with headliners including Camila Cabello , Sam Smith , Charlie Puth , Lizzo , Lauv , and Why Don’t We . Tickets are on sale now.

heads to Fort Worth's new Dickies Arena on December 3. The seasonal celebration is packed full of big-ticket stars this year with headliners including , , , , , and . Tickets are on sale now. Camila Cabello will return to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for a headlining show of her own next summer on August 18. She's touring heavily behind her new album, the '80s influenced Romance and is fresh off a triumphant recent performance on Saturday Night Live . Tickets are on sale November 22.

will return to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for a headlining show of her own next summer on August 18. She's touring heavily behind her new album, the '80s influenced and is fresh off a triumphant recent performance on . Tickets are on sale November 22. Country hitmaker Alan Jackson will headline Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on February 22. The longtime fan favorite puts on marathon shows that always feature a variety of his top hits, and his amazing trademark hat. This show will likely follow the same path. Tickets are on sale November 22.

will headline Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on February 22. The longtime fan favorite puts on marathon shows that always feature a variety of his top hits, and his amazing trademark hat. This show will likely follow the same path. Tickets are on sale November 22. The Airborne Toxic Event have unveiled a massive 2020 tour that marks their first foray on the road in five years. They'll tour behind two big projects: Lead singer Mikel Jollett's memoir Hollywood Park and its accompanying album of the same name. Locally, the band will perform at House of Blues on May 31. Tickets are on sale November 22.

have unveiled a massive 2020 tour that marks their first foray on the road in five years. They'll tour behind two big projects: Lead singer Mikel Jollett's memoir and its accompanying album of the same name. Locally, the band will perform at House of Blues on May 31. Tickets are on sale November 22. Walk off the Earth are a Canadian indie pop band that have garnered a bazillion page views on YouTube. They are known for their music videos of covers and originals and also have been packing theaters around the globe. They'll play a February 18 show at The Majestic Theatre. Tickets are on sale November 22.

are a Canadian indie pop band that have garnered a bazillion page views on YouTube. They are known for their music videos of covers and originals and also have been packing theaters around the globe. They'll play a February 18 show at The Majestic Theatre. Tickets are on sale November 22. Sarah McLachlan will perform on April 7 at McFarlin Auditorium. Despite now primarily associated with those heartbreaking SPCA commercials, McLachlan's got one of the best singing voices of the past couple of decades and a slew of classic hits to flex with. Tickets are on sale November 22.

will perform on April 7 at McFarlin Auditorium. Despite now primarily associated with those heartbreaking SPCA commercials, McLachlan's got one of the best singing voices of the past couple of decades and a slew of classic hits to flex with. Tickets are on sale November 22. We Came As Romans will be out on the road with their "To Plant A Seed 10 Year Anniversary Tour". The Michigan natives have been mainstays on the post-hardcore scene and for this tour have brought along kindred spirits The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, and Dayseeker. Tickets for March 25 show at Canton Hall are on sale November 22.

will be out on the road with their "To Plant A Seed 10 Year Anniversary Tour". The Michigan natives have been mainstays on the post-hardcore scene and for this tour have brought along kindred spirits The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, and Dayseeker. Tickets for March 25 show at Canton Hall are on sale November 22. Hard rockers The Wonder Years have just finished a new album Burst & Decay, Vol. II . They'll tour extensively early next year playing both an acoustic set and an electric one. They'll perform at Canton Hall on March 1 with Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, and Pool Kids along in support. Tickets are on sale November 22.

have just finished a new album . They'll tour extensively early next year playing both an acoustic set and an electric one. They'll perform at Canton Hall on March 1 with Free Throw, Spanish Love Songs, and Pool Kids along in support. Tickets are on sale November 22. Blue-eyed soul revivalists Lake Street Dive are embarking on a lengthy "Lounge Around Sounds Tour". The free-for-all, yet refined format of their shows appeals to a wide range of fans and their muscular, musical chops never fail to impress. They'll play The Majestic Theatre on May 8. Tickets are on sale November 22.

are embarking on a lengthy "Lounge Around Sounds Tour". The free-for-all, yet refined format of their shows appeals to a wide range of fans and their muscular, musical chops never fail to impress. They'll play The Majestic Theatre on May 8. Tickets are on sale November 22. Pop wunderkind Olivia O' Brien continues to amass a larger and loyal following. Singing since she was seven, the songstress has a busy 2020 planned on her It Was a Sad F**king Tour. She'll stop by Canton Hall for a local appearance on March 5. Tickets are on sale November 22.

continues to amass a larger and loyal following. Singing since she was seven, the songstress has a busy 2020 planned on her It Was a Sad F**king Tour. She'll stop by Canton Hall for a local appearance on March 5. Tickets are on sale November 22. Archy Ivan Marshall, also known by his stage name King Krule , is an English singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer and musician. Last time he came through town, he sold out the Granada Theater and put on one of the year's most buzzed about shows. Catch him April 2 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale November 22.

, is an English singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer and musician. Last time he came through town, he sold out the Granada Theater and put on one of the year's most buzzed about shows. Catch him April 2 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale November 22. Lil Mosey is hitting the road again for a good amount of the upcoming year. He's continuing his climb up the rap and pop charts and is doubling up on the crowds during his recent stops. Pretty amazing stuff for a 17-year old. He will appear locally at House of Blues on April 16. Tickets are on sale November 22.