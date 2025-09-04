Chris Brown Soared Through the Air and Sang Too Many Hits at Arlington Show

These signature meet-and-greets have gone viral. The VIP package costs around $1,200 (and that’s not including the concert ticket) to allow fans to pose with the R&B star. Team Breezy gets to choose the pose, and they’re downright ridiculous – from a heavily tattooed woman getting straddled by the singer and wrapping his hands around her neck in a kinky way to him posing with a pregnant woman, he’s been game for everything. The guy who stood next to him for a cool photo-op didn’t think this was a waste of money at all.
In celebration of his self-titled album that turns 20 this November, Brown is currently on a stadium tour in North America called Breezy Bowl, taking fans through all the eras and giving them his heart and soul. Brown is on the tour with Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker, the leading voices of the next generation of R&B. Even on Brown’s first stadium tour, he’s giving others an opportunity to share the spotlight.
Breezy Bowl is him creating his own version of the Super Bowl halftime show. He could certainly make a case for why he should perform on one of the biggest stages in the world if he didn’t have a controversial past. He made headlines after getting arrested in the U.K. over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub earlier this year. The 2009 assault of Rihanna still stains him, causing many to boycott his shows.
That added a layer of complexity to Brown’s tour, which came to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday night for the first of two performances. However, the moral dilemma of seeing Brown in concert didn’t weigh on the thousands of Team Breezy fans who nearly filled all the seats. Brown, who during “Fall,” one of four acts (“Rise,” “Fantasy” and “Legacy” are the others in his show), addressed his blemishes by opening up about life after 2009 and how he was perceived by the public.
“It was hard, it was real hard,” Brown said. “No radio would play my music. Nobody would answer they phone. Nobody wanted to be associated with you. Nobody wanted to be around you. I remember being in my house months at a time, just trying to figure out what to do with my life. I’ve learned more about my craft, I focused on my craft. I learned how to just be a better human being and be myself. And don’t worry about trying to fit this mold and fit this picture that somebody needs me to be.”
Breezy Bowl was Brown’s redemption arc. For almost three hours, he went through every massive radio hit, sensual R&B deep cuts, guest verses and songs that didn’t make the setlist through intermissions with DJ Fresh. After a countdown through his career highlights and a video montage of his accomplishments (25 Grammy nominations, 118 Billboard Top 100 songs), he stood tall on a stage made up of two large Xs to a loud bang. He began the show with his debut single “Run It!,” a song that topped the Billboard charts when he was 16 years old. The 106 & Park throwbacks continued with “Gimme That” and “Yo (Excuse Me Miss).” These songs in his “Rise” act were mixed with “Ayo,” “Go Girlfriend” and “Show Me,” indicating it’s going to be a nonstop party.
Watching Brown brought us back to our college days of responsible night outs. “Party,” “Turn Up the Music,” and “I Can Transform Ya” brought the energy up. Each song had bursts of choreography involving Brown and his dancers, taking the live performances to an award-show-worthy level. The stage featured two gigantic statues of Brown (one from the 2000s and the other from the 2010s) and three large screens, bringing flair to his songs through visual themes from his music videos and pyrotechnics. Moments of when Brown wanted to do it for his day one fans (and there were many here), were met with excitement, unlocking memories of hearing “Say Goodbye” for the first time. Again, cutting these oldies with newer ones like “Residuals” shows the remarkable longevity and influence he’s had on hip-hop culture.
During the “Fantasy” portion of the show, a fancam panned the crowd, locking in on women who served up naughty looks and explicit messages from signs or their phones for Brown. He then pulled off a gravity-defying aerial stunt for “Wall to Wall.” If you remember the “Wall to Wall” video, a tribute to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” as he jumps on walls to escape vampires. Here, Brown gets flung into the air during the hook, flying around the stadium, which was both fearless and thrilling.
“Y’all know what time it is,” Brown said after landing on the second stage. The R&B heartthrob that Brown represents isn’t someone who is just soft on the inside. This part saw him taking charge, bringing a woman on stage to grind and thrust on, reenacting a sex show. If you weren’t the chosen one who wanted to be there, it wasn’t as bad as critics made it out to be. He switched the vibe back to lovey dovey with “With You” and “Kiss Kiss,” taking to the sky again for “Look at Me Now,” another spectacle of singing while flying through the air, landing on top of a platform before making his way back to ground level.
All night, Brown kept singing, relying a lot on his vocal backing, but his voice still hit the right notes. He danced and took breaks, coming back stronger to hit signature dance routines from songs that solidified his status as one of the greatest of all time. Sure, it can be overly sexual and erotic at times, pushing the PG rating with his love-making fantasies lived out on stage. But Usher does this regularly (see the cherry challenge), so why can’t CB?
By the time you made it to the final act called “Legacy,” you lost track of what he hadn’t played yet. No one has accused the artist you came to see of performing too long, but the running joke online by Breezy fans is that you paid $200 for these tickets and got $400 worth of performance. After “Loyal,” “No Guidance” was the last big song that played all the way through, mostly because Drake’s parts are undeniably good.
“I appreciate y’all coming out. Twenty years I’ve been coming out doing this music. Y’all show up for me and show out every time and I really, really appreciate y’all,” he said. “Before I get out of here, let's end it on a banger.”
As “Forever” played and fans made their way to the exit, we thought about the last video clip showing Brown with his three children. He spoke about living a rock and roll lifestyle until they came into his life, calming things down and teaching him responsibility. Above all else, they changed his perspective on his purpose.
There will be negative opinions about Brown, and people will constantly judge him. His fiercely loyal fans have ridden with him through it all and tell a different story, one of rise, fall and legacy.