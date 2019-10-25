Music News: Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers and COIN Headline This Week’s Concert Dates

This week, we've got plenty of interesting dates to add to the live music calendar, with artists big and small across genres. Take a peek ahead at more things to expect this fall and next winter and spring.
- Big things are happening at Globe Life Field, the soon-to-be-home of the Texas Rangers. Chris Stapleton and special guests Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson and YOLA will usher in the stadium's live music incarnation with a show scheduled March 14. That's before the home team even gets to take the field. Tickets are on sale Nov. 1.
- Indie rockers Colony House will be out on the road for a good portion of next year. The band contains two of Steven Curtis Chapman's sons and pays a deep homage to the airy sounds of U2 and Coldplay on their releases. Their "Leave Behind What's Lost Tour" brings them to the Granada Theater for a performance Feb. 22. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- Whimsical folk-rockers The Lone Bellow are heading back out on the road for their nationwide "Half Moon Light" tour. The band's new album, Half Moon Light, is their first in two years and has production credits from The National's Aaron Dessner. They'll appear at the Granada Theater on Feb. 29. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- Devin Townsend's "Empath: Volume 1 North American Tour" kicks off in early 2020 and will make a local appearance at the Granada Theater on March 10. The Canadian heavy-metal shredder will likely bring forth a glorious cacophony of sound that will rattle the walls of the venerated theater. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- On Dec. 20, The Kessler Theater is hosting alternative musicians from Austin and Dallas coming together to pay tribute to the late iconic musician/artist Daniel Johnston. Titled Homage Nation: The Daniel Johnston Songbook, the lineup will feature Kathy McCarty, Jad Fair, Tim DeLaughter, Jacob Metcalf, Paul Slavens, The Sutcliffes and John Dufilho. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- Singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin is bringing her "Steady On 30th Anniversary Tour" to the Kessler on April 18. The album, Steady On, which launched Colvin's solo recording career, went on to win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- John Moreland has a new album called LP5 set for an early 2020 release date. It also has a local connection as it was recorded in Denton with producer Matt Pence and has contributions from favorite son Will Johnson. He'll be out on a nationwide tour in support and will appear locally at the Kessler on April 30. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- Gospel- and R&B-influenced singer/songwriter Tori Kelly has appeared on reality shows and talent competitions and has emerged with several hit singles on the contemporary gospel charts. She's out touring behind her new album, Inspired By True Events, and will appear at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Feb. 22. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- North Carolina-based Americana outfit The Avett Brothers are embarking on a lengthy North American tour in 2020 to support their latest album, Closer Than Together. The Grammy-nominated group always puts on lively, high-stepping shows, so expect the barn to be shaking when they headline The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on May 1. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- James Arthur is bringing his "YOU Tour" to House of Blues on May 7. The English singer-songwriter was the 2012 winner of The X Factor and has been a mainstay on the U.K. singles chart since then. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- Country megastar Brad Paisley is coming to the Global Event Center at WinStar for a performance on March 20. The singer-songwriter and the star of those ubiquitous Nationwide commercials with Peyton Manning is a frequent visitor to our area. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- On April 3, the Global Event Center at WinStar will host a country concert from Tracy Lawrence, Mark Chestnutt and Tracy Byrd. The trio will be performing a variety of well-known hits and likely some new compositions. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- Atlanta indie rockers Black Lips are chugging their way into town for what promises to be a gritty show at Club Dada on Dec. 12. The band, in various incarnations, has been around for a long time and never fails to put on a masterfully raucous performance. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- Destroyer, real name Dan Bejar, is hitting the road again for a tour behind his forthcoming album, Have We Met. The laconic singer-songwriter writes jazzy impressionistic songs that hum along at a solidly medium pace. The excellent Eleanor Friedberger is also on the bill. Tickets for his Feb. 27 performance at Club Dada are on sale Oct. 25.
- Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been a prolific scene-ster who's been releasing music and touring for over a decade now. His protégè is another sharp rapper from Memphis named Key Glock. Together, they'll appear at South Side Ballroom for a show on Feb. 23. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
- You've likely heard the hit single, "Talk Too Much." It's from a Nashville band called COIN that specializes in indie-pop and catchy choruses. Their tour will be racking up the miles across North America before stopping at South Side Ballroom for an April 10 performance. Tickets are on sale Oct. 25.
