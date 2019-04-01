The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Jenny Lewis, Bad Bunny and More

Catch Jenny Lewis, who just released her first album in five years, On the Line. Tracks off the album include collaborations with St. Vincent, Beck and Ringo Starr. Bad Bunny plays American Airlines Center and Charley Crockett has a show at The Kessler.

Paul Slavens and Friends

9 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, 940-320-2000, danssilverleaf.com, free

Paul Slavens, frontman of the late '80s and early '90s band Ten Hands, is pretty well-known around these parts. His radio show on KXT-FM 91.7 has earned him many Dallas Observer Music Award titles, including this year's nomination for Best Radio Show/Podcast. But he also hosts an impromptu show at Dan’s Silver Leaf in Denton. He takes song-title suggestions from people and creates music based on those titles right on the spot. You can catch him at Dan's most Monday nights. Diamond Rodrigue

The Funky Knuckles

9 p.m. Monday, April 1 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michele, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and The Polyphonic Spree. The band incorporates elements of improv and thoughtful compositions into its sets. Last year's release, New Birth, has received much critical acclaim within the jazz community. DR

Black Moth Super Rainbow

with Steve Hauschildt, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., $16 and up at eventbrite.com

Touring acts often share aesthetics, joining forces and hitting the road in virtue of a shared style or ethos. Pittsburgh noise-damaged rock outfit Black Moth Super Rainbow and composer Steve Hauschildt, formerly of spacey drone act Emeralds, hit Dallas this week, and the stark contrast in their approaches is what makes their joint concert so fascinating. A filthy scramble of psych rock, avant pop, metal, trashy shlock and vocoder, Black Moth assault listeners with sounds both seductive and puzzling, songs meant to offend as much as enchant. Hauschildt, on the other hand, pulls from krautrock, early synthesizer music and dub techno to weave heady, gossamer works that find a middle between new-age escapism and serious academic electronic music. The sandpaper grain of Black Moth set up against Hauschildt’s pillowy aether promises a night of mind-altering sensations. Jonathan Patrick

Bad Bunny

7 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $41 and up at ticketmaster.com.

Often compared to Drake but by leagues more imaginative, culturally progressive and future-seeking, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is taking over the world. His genre-bending sound — a fluid mixture of styles in simultaneous dialogue with reggaetón, Latin trap, dembow, R&B and bachata — is a testament to the thrilling globalization of pop and what feels like the inevitable domination of contemporary Latin music. He’s among the most streamed artists in the world (top 3 at least), he’s helping break apart the stifling limitations of traditional gender roles and not-so-latent sexism in popular music, and his beats, courtesy of some of the biggest names in reggaetón production, sound like they were beamed down from another dimension. Even better, he’s done it all while singing in Spanish, without once sacrificing the genuine, street-level culture than birthed his unique spirit and radical style. At times dripping with melancholy, at others booming out with blinding confidence, Bad Bunny’s music is at once a glimpse of how united our world could be, and how disorientingly beautiful, if frequently disheartening, it is today. Jonathan Patrick

Citizen Cope

8 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $18 and up at ticketfly.com

It’s been six years since listeners were last graced with a Citizen Cope album. The veteran folk-rock artist has been pretty forthcoming lately about his struggles with writer’s block, an endeavor that has kept him in a near constant state of touring. The layoff from recording however, proved fruitful in that Cope (real name Clarence Greenwood) was able to spend time with his wife and daughter while also being choosy about what to include on the new album. Heroin and Helicopters, the latest release, tackles his usual pointed takes on social justice issues with some fiery screeds on our political landscape judiciously thrown in for good measure. Catch these fresh tunes as well as a plethora of his greatest hits as Cope makes his way back to Dallas for the first time in a while. Jeff Strowe

Charley Crockett

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 5-6 at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., $36 at prekindle.com

Charley Crockett played more than 200 shows last year, according to Rolling Stone. For the first tour since his open heart surgery in January, Crockett is set for a doubleheader at the Kessler. And he’s bringing some new songs with him. The country-blues-soul crooner from Texas released “How Low Can You Go” and “River of Sorrow” on March 8. The tunes are as thoughtful, catchy and foot-stomping as ever. The first show will be kicked off with a can’t-miss performance by The Relatives. The following night, Crockett will be joined by Lone Star State special guest James “Slick” Hand. This tour stop will be a Texas treasure for all who attend. Jacob Vaughn

Jenny Lewis

8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $30 at ticketfly.com

Released late last month, Jenny Lewis’ On the Line may be her best solo album to hit record store shelves, and a handful of critics have already labeled it as “her best work to date,” with others writing it features some of “her strongest songwriting.” Her fourth solo release, On the Line is her first album in five years, and the 11-track record features noteworthy guest-star contributions from Ringo Starr, Ryan Adams, Beck (who produced and sang on three tracks), Don Was, Benmont Tench (a founding member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and legendary session drummer Jim Keltner. The narrative specificity in her lyrics continues to set Lewis apart with mentions of chemtrails and Candy Crush to Dorothy’s ruby-red slippers, crying like Meryl Streep and a narcoleptic poet from Duluth. For longtime fans of Lewis, this tour offers a chance to also catch openers The Watson Twins, who collaborated with Lewis on her first solo record, 2006’s Rabbit Fur Coat. Daniel Rodrigue

(Hed) P.E.

with Adakain, 8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $12

Since 1994, (Hed) P.E. has blended punk rock and gangster rap to create something wonderfully chaotic. Since then, they've released nine studio albums and they've also taken a political stance, involving themselves in the "9/11 Truth Movement." And although they've gone through about 12 different members over the years, (Hed) P.E have managed to stick around for the past couple of decades and don't seem pressed to fill venues as of yet. DR

Bad Suns

7 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $22.50

California-based dream-pop band Bad Suns just released a new LP, Mystic Truth, last month. The album is the band's first effort with Epitaph Records, and the single "Hold Your Fire" dropped in January. Saturday's concert at House of Blues includes opener and indie pop darling Carlie Hanson. DR

John Corabi

8 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $10-$15

John Corabi has worked in several rock bands, including Mötley Crüe, Angora, The Scream and others. Currently the vocalist for The Dead Daisies, Sunday night's show at Trees has Corabi playing a solo acoustic set. The Philly-based singer and guitarist has been featured on 23 albums by 12 bands. DR