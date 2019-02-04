The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Buffalo Black, Fleetwood Mac and More

Catch plenty of hip-hop, punk and indie rock this week. Locals Buffalo Black and RC and the Gritz team up for a show at The Prophet Bar on Wednesday night, Fleetwood Mac stops at American Airlines Center on Thursday night, up-and-coming singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus plays at Ruins on Thursday night and more.

Vince Staples

8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35 and up at livenation.com

Vince Staples peaked at No. 36 on Billboard’s 200 in 2018 with his third album in four years, FM!. Earlier that year, Staples had fans convinced he was retiring from his music career. However, he opted to put out the heavy-hitting, dynamic, 20-minute release and embark on a new tour in 2019. The Smile, You're on Camera Tour will start making its way through 37 cities in February. Staples’ fourth stop will be at House of Blues Dallas’ music hall Feb. 6. Traveling with him are openers Buddy and JPEGMafia. Although he just recently put out an album, Staples is already back in the studio gearing up for another one with help from rapper/singer-songwriter/producer Pharrell Williams. Jacob Vaughn

Buffalo Black

with RC and the Gritz, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6 at The Prophet Bar, 2548 Elm St.

Buffalo Black is one of the area's best rappers. His talent is immense, as is proved by a collaboration with Spike Lee, numerous Dallas Observer Music Award nominations and skillful songwriting that springs from a fascination with poetry. He'll headline a Wednesday night show at Prophet Bar with one of the area's best hip-hop/funk acts, RC and the Gritz. Diamond Rodrigue

Fleetwood Mac

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $122 and up at ticketnetwork.com

Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and John and Christine McVie are ready to rock Dallas once again for their 2019 North American tour. There are some changes to the lineup. After clashes within the band over tour dates, songwriter and former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham was replaced. Instead, Neil Finn of Crowded House and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell will be lending Fleetwood Mac a hand on the AAC stage Thursday. It will be one of the first times in over 40 years that the band has played without Buckingham. Jacob Vaughn

Lee Ann Womack

With Waylon Payne, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 7-8 at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $38 at prekindle.com

East Texas native Lee Ann Womack will return to The Kessler Theater after playing the venue last April. In fact, it seems she’s made returning to her home state a bit of a habit after her 2017 album The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone. The album was recorded in Sugar Land, partly as a change of pace from Womack’s usual Nashville recording schedule and partly to reflect upon her roots. Her upcoming trip to Dallas is likely to be twice as nice as Womack will perform two nights. Despite her not having a new album to promote this time around, a lifetime achievement award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers presented to her last November should make the occasion just as celebratory. Joining Womack as her opening act is Waylon Payne, son of country music singer Sammi Smith and longtime Willie Nelson guitarist Jody Payne. Nicholas Bostick

Sealion

with Upsetting and Kolga, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $5

Sealion has one of the strongest local fan bases. After four years of studio silence, fans were delighted to hear some new music from the punk band in the June release of their latest EP, Nothing Nowhere with Dreamy Life Records. Also on the bill is sub-pop punk band Upsetting, formerly Teenage Sex, and Kolga. Diamond Rodrigue

Lucy Dacus

with illuminati hotties, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at Ruins, 2653 Commerce St., sold out

Lucy Dacus is a young, alternative singer-songwriter whose star has been on the rise for about a year. Her debut single, "I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore" off the album No Burden, earned her offers from multiple record labels. She ultimately signed with Matador and this year released her second album, Historian, and formed the indie rock band boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. Diamond Rodrigue

Neko Case

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $44 at prekindle.com

Neko Case knows how to twist and turn a phrase to make her lyrics sparkle and crackle, conjuring tender, fading memories and gossamer dreams in listeners’ minds. A sonic storyteller for more than 20 years as a member of Canadian indie rockers The New Pornographers, Case’s work with the Pornographers, with her band (Her Boyfriends) and as a solo artist has firmly established her as indie rock royalty. Released in June, Case’s self-produced Hell-On is her eighth studio album and seventh solo LP. In 2016, she teamed up with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs for case/lang/veirs, which received rave reviews. Hell-On has been described by reviewers as one of her best and appeared on a handful of year-end 2018 best-album lists. Daniel Rodrigue

Reik

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., 214-932-6501 or thebombfactory.com, $55.50-$112

The members of Reik, pronounced "Rake" — a reference to the "raking" of guitar strings — are huge stars in their native Mexico. Since 2003, the pop trio has released five wildly popular studio albums, toured internationally and earned a bevy of Latin Grammy nominations. Over the last few years, Latin music has expanded into the American market by establishing a robust presence on online platforms like Vevo, Spotify and YouTube. Reik has been at the forefront, garnering millions of page views that have led to high-profile spots on music industry panels and showcase events. Those curious about the group's sound and reach would be wise to check out the videos for the ballad "Ya Me Entere" or the more upbeat "Que Gano Olvidandote.” With its star rising and expanding beyond Mexico, it's a safe bet that the Saturday night show at The Bomb Factory will be an affair filled with loyal enthusiasts and new converts in equal measure. Jeff Strowe

Copeland

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Curtain Club, 2800 Main St., $23

Copeland jumped onto the emo/indie rock scene around 2003, and in 2008 announced they were calling it quits after a string of exceptional albums. They reunited in 2014 and released a great album, Ixora. The band is perhaps best recognized by lead singer Aaron Marsh's falsetto vocals and has drifted from emo to some harder rock and back again over the years. Each album comes out charged with gut-wrenching emotion. Diamond Rodrigue

Glamorama

9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Beauty Bar, 1924 N. Henderson Ave., free

Blake Ward is one of the busiest DJs in Dallas, with four weekly events and recently having taken up management of his new Four Four Booking agency. He has a longstanding Saturday night Glamorama gig at Beauty Bar. As far as promotion goes, Ward is relentless, a perfect example of how to connect, inform and grow a DJ audience. Wanz Dover