The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Reel Big Fish, Peter Murphy and More

This week sees Peter Murphy celebrate 40 years of Bauhaus; Reel Big Fish tour in support of their ninth studio album; Denton's Babe Bash celebrate female musicians; and more.

The Funky Knuckles

9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michele, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and The Polyphonic Spree. The band incorporates elements of improv and thoughtful compositions into its sets. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Victoria

Outward Bound Mixtape Sessions

10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 at RBC, 2617 Commerce St., 469-487-6149 or rbcdeepellum.com, free

We actually look forward to Mondays now, thanks to the work of Stefan Gonzalez. The lineup he curates on that day every week at RBC makes it one of the best places in the city to discover new music. Outward Bound Mixtape began a few years ago at Crown and Harp on Lower Greenville before it moved to Deep Ellum, where it offers the same opportunity for local and touring acts to try out something new in front of an enthusiastic and open-minded crowd of regulars, whether that means a first show, new songs or a sound that defies genres. If you ask the act du jour in Dallas — noise, punk, goth or free jazz — where it played some of its first shows, you'll likely be told Outward Bound, so attend Mondays and stay ahead of the curve. Caroline North

Peter Murphy

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at The Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $47 and up at granadatheater.com

When Bela Lugosi died on Aug. 16, 1956, the B-movie actor was best known for his genre-defining portrayal of Dracula in the 1931 horror film. Two decades later, on Aug. 6, 1978, Small Wonder Records released "Bela Lugosi's Dead,” the debut single by a newly formed post-punk band Bauhaus. Clocking in at 9 minutes, 36 seconds, "Bela Lugosi's Dead” brought new life to Lugosi's legacy and came to be known as one of the first – if not the first – goth rock songs. Bauhaus broke up in 1983, reuniting the first time for the Resurrection Tour in 1998, then again to tour in 2005, and just before disbanding, reunited one final time in 2008 to record and release Go Away White, which was the group’s first new studio album since 1983’s Burning from the Inside. Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy returns to Granada Theater for “40 Years of Bauhaus” featuring original Bauhaus bassist David J (also of Love & Rockets) to perform Bauhaus’ debut studio album In The Flat Field (released in 1980 on 4AD) in its entirety, plus an extended encore of Bauhaus classics. So this is half the original Bauhaus lineup – minus Daniel Ash on guitar and saxophone, and Kevin Haskins on drums. Desert Mountain Tribe opens. Daniel Rodrigue

Reel Big Fish

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., (214) 978-2583, $22.50

Despite not being the go-to music genre for most people, there was something truly special about the rise of third wave ska bands that ran rampant throughout the '80s and '90s. Combining punk rock speed with DIY efficiency, bands like Reel Big Fish borrowed the flashy horn sections and skank-style rhythms of ska’s big band antecedents, much to the delight of some. None more so possibly than Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett, who’ll be joining his band as they tour their ninth studio album, Life Sucks… Let’s Dance!, through Dallas. Barrett’s been the band’s only consistent element since the departure of founding member and former bassist Matt Wong in 2007. And his guiding hand and charismatic stage presence have kept the band alive, amidst lagging interest for the entire genre. Then you hear tracks off the new album like “You Can’t Have All of Me,” “G.D. Beautiful Day” and “I’d Rather Get it Wrong,” and it’s clear Barrett still has what it takes to shut off radios and shut down stages. There’s for sure a fine line between good and bad ska, and Reel Big Fish has made plenty of both over the years. But if you’re a fan of horns, skanking and introspection, that shouldn’t be enough to keep you from catching these ska icons perform live. Nicholas Bostick

Mother Tongues, Us Presidents and Antigua

8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, $5 at prekindle.com

Formed in 2015 after weeks spent together in informal jam sessions, the four members of Denton-based psych rockers Mother Tongues have seen their star rise considerably over the past couple of years. They've moved beyond basement stages to grace some of the area's leading musical venues and have picked up favorable reviews and a lot of kindred spirits along the way. Their 2017 EP and the song "Microwaved Bubblegum" made its way down to Australia where an impressed local record label picked them up. Thursday night, they anchor an all-local bill that includes the dreamily, vintage sounds of Us Presidents and shoe-gaze practitioners Antigua. Head out and give some props to the always-evolving Denton scene. Jeff Strowe

Babe Bash

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $10 and up at eventbrite.com

A local blogger writing concert previews for a glossy Dallas mag’s website once memorably bashed Denton’s annual Babe Bash, spending six whole sentences complaining about the name of the event and using only two words (“Acts include”) to transition to simply listing the names of the bands on the bill. The blogger failed to mention the women in the bands or those behind the idea for Denton’s Babe Bash, which dates back to early 2012 when Kitty Holt (now the lead singer of The Red Death) and friend Sydney Wright came up with the idea of creating an event dedicated to “the promotion of bands with leading females.” And the joke’s on that blogger who thought folks wouldn’t attend the event because of the name, because Babe Bash traditionally packs the hosting venue and tickets usually sell out. And the first-year Babe Bash has grown from a single-night concert featuring all female-fronted bands to an annual two-night event. Friday kicks off with Pearl Earl, Threesome, Felt & Fur and Hen and the Cocks, and Saturday continues the bash with The Red Death, Sunbuzzed, Thin Skin and Sydney Wright. Daniel Rodrigue

Goodnight Ned

with Medicine Man Revival and Bayleigh Cheek, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $7-$10 at ticketfly.com

Local faves Goodnight Ned released a handful of singles last year, including "We Bloom," "Repeater" and "Gaslighting." Expect to hear those tasty new tunes at Three Links. The band continues to have a sound that is not easily categorized. With shades of blues, punk and psychedelic, this band's sound makes sense and has cohesion. Medicine Man Revival makes some incredibly inspired music, which is comparable to funk, hip-hop and fuzzed-out rock. Just with both acts on the same bill, this should make for a great Friday night in Deep Ellum. Eric Grubbs

Pete Tong

10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at It’ll Do Club, 4322 Elm St., $25 at petetong.com

Pete Tong might not have as much name recognition this side of the Atlantic, but he’s still one of the world’s most influential DJs. Best known as the longtime host of influential BBC Radio 1 programs "Essential Mix" and "Essential Selection," Tong’s career in dance music dates back to the origins of Britain’s love affair with the Balearic beats of Ibiza, Spain. He’ll be here in Dallas just a month before playing his annual All Gone Pete Tong Miami Pool Party during this year’s Miami Music Week. Luckily for us, tickets for his performance in Dallas are much more likely to be available than next month’s pool party. And given that he has been a fixture behind the “wheels of steel” for near on four decades, Tong has all the ability to create an unforgettable scene. Don’t miss your chance to dance with one of EDM’s pioneers and most respected tastemakers. Nicholas Bostick

Rachael Yamagata

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., $20

Virginia native Rachael Yamagata writes intelligent pop songs that are both charming and vulnerable. Dallas is one stop on the singer-songwriter's 10-date U.S. tour this year. Her latest album, 2016's Tightrope Walker, was fan-funded through the music platform PledgeMusic. DV

