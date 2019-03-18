The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: P!nk, Nils Frahm and More

Once those mysterious and boozy green drinks wear off from a St. Paddy's Day celebration some of you are regretting because you're no longer 20-something and hangovers are a cruel and sick joke, remedy your bad holiday decisions with some great concerts. This week offers an array of music from jazz to experimental to country to top 40. Nils Frahm, Ned LeDoux, The Beach Boys and P!nk top the week's big shows and the annual Deep Ellum Metal Fest is back and ready to crown one band the best metal act in town.

The Funky Knuckles

9 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., threelinksdeepellum.com, free

The Funky Knuckles have been together for almost a decade. In 2014, the band's second album, Meta-Musica, hit No. 1 on iTunes’ jazz chart the first day of its release. The band has played with major national and local acts such as Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, Chrisette Michele, Talib Kweli, Puff Daddy and The Polyphonic Spree. The band incorporates elements of improv and thoughtful compositions into its sets. Last year's release, New Birth, has seen much critical acclaim within the jazz community. Diamond Rodrigue

Nils Frahm

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Texas Theatre, 2301 W. Jefferson Blvd., $30 and up at eventbrite.com

A hushed, neoclassical sound, the laconic music of Nils Frahm seamlessly weaves the acoustic with the digital, the physical with the immaterial. A pensive blend of keys, horns, strings, percussion and electronics, Frahm’s compositions radiate a distinctly elemental, almost spiritual quality. With their creeping tempos, the artist’s tracks suggest natural motion: the ebb and flow of water, the whistling drone of wind, the haunting creak of trees — and in some cases includes actual nature sounds, like bird song. On the whole, Frahm’s work is less concerned with large gestures than with infinitesimal details and textures; a wispy tail of reverb or single plangent tone, for instance, regularly takes center focus over more fundamental elements like melody and rhythm. Frahm’s music, then, gifts listeners the same sort of disorienting joy found in abstract painting or staring at the sky for too long: It captures beauty in a raw, fluid state and does so with uneasy elegance. Jonathan Patrick

Raised Right Men

6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at The Blue Light Dallas, 2811 Main St., free

Twice nominated for Best Cover Band by the Observer, Raised Right Men are a Denton gem covering all your favorite old country songs. The five-piece who call themselves a honky-tonk band invite you to crack open a beer and celebrate the legacy of Willie, Waylon and the boys. DR

The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., $49.75 and up

The Beach Boys, minus Brian Wilson of course, are heading out for a spring/summer outing that will bring them to The Majestic Theatre on Wednesday. Their Now & Then Tour will be packed full of nostalgic hit songs and lots of trips down memory lane. Jeff Strowe

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

with Mike Garson, Charlie Sexton and more, 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., $28-$84

David Bowie played with some pretty remarkable musicians throughout his career, and for the third year in a row, many of them will celebrate the thin white duke with A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour. The tour features veteran musicians from Bowie's many backing bands, including the Spiders From Mars keyboardist Mike Garson, who leads the tour along with Earl Slick, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas and Charlie Sexton, among others. The tour celebrates the hits you remember from the radio like "Rebel, Rebel" and "Fame," as well as deeper cuts from Bowie's extensive catalog, although each show's set list is said to vary. Wednesday's show at the Majestic is the tour's final stop. DR

Deep Ellum Metal Fest

8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 22-24 at various locations in Deep Ellum, $10-$12

Dubbed as the loudest weekend of the year, the Deep Ellum Metal Fest, featuring dozens of bands, is back again celebrating the best in the local and statewide metal scene with shows happening over two days at Trees, The Curtain Club, Wits End, RBC, Ruins, Stonedeck Pizza Pub and BrainDead Brewing. New this year is the Dallas Metal Scene Championship with a battle of the bands. DR

Ned LeDoux

10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, $16-$22

Wyoming native Ned LeDoux is determined to keep his father's legacy alive through his own musical talent. The son of famed country music artist Chris LeDoux, Ned's debut full-length album, Sagebrush, came out last year to the delight of many fans of his father, who died in 2005. But it's not just those folks who liked his dad's music. Ned's upbringing and experience touring with his dad have paved the way for a younger audience. Ned's live performances include fan favorite and a Chris LeDoux original, "This Cowboy's Hat," and one of Ned's personal favorites, the first song he co-wrote with his dad, "We Ain't Got It All." DR

Shinyribs

7 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $22

Kevin Russell's joyful act Shinyribs takes to the Kessler Theater stage once again. The native of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of the Gourds, has been striking it big with his latest endeavor, appearing on several big-name tours and even taping an entire episode of Austin City Limits. JS