Music News: Wu-Tang Clan, Common, Chris Brown and Grace VanderWaal Will Play North Texas

Gather ’round and observe this week's collection of local concert announcements. As the summer is finally settling in to rest, the announcements become a little fewer and further between. There are still some interesting things to behold, however, so check forth and see what strikes an interest.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
- Despite being a ubiquitous presence on TV with his slam poetry Microsoft ads, Common still works as an active musician. He'll be out touring with the Let Love Tour: An Expression of Art, Words, and Song, which coincides with the release of his recent book, Let Love Have The Last Word. Locally, he'll perform at The Bomb Factory on Aug. 28. Tickets are on sale June 14.
- Legendary hip-hop outfit Wu-Tang Clan are touring the country in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their landmark 36 Chambers album. Always a festive and entertaining show, the band will bring the tunes and the hype to The Bomb Factory on Oct. 4. Tickets are on sale June 14.
- Pop songsmith Andy Grammer has just announced a run of North American dates as part of his Don't Give Up On Me Tour. Best known for his hits, "Honey, I'm Good" and "Keep Your Head Up," he has a new album out called, Naive, which has been tracking favorable reviews. He'll appear at House of Blues on Oct. 14. Tickets are on sale June 14.
- Rapper Big K.R.I.T. is bringing his From The South With Love Tour to the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sept. 27. With a new album out next month, the Mississippi native should be delivering a bevy of new tunes alongside fan favorites that have marked his successful career. Tickets are on sale June 14.
- If you watched The Real Housewives of New York City, then you are no doubt familiar with Luann de Lesseps, "The Countess." The socialite and model is also a singer, well, live performer, one who "specializes" in cabaret-style jazzy storytelling. She's on tour this fall and will appear at The Majestic Theatre on Oct. 4, for a show that also promises special guests. Tickets are on sale June 14.
- Welp ... Chris Brown is still headlining arenas. Despite his various legal encounters and extreme bouts of rage and misogyny, the hip-hop artist can still command some of the largest venues in the U.S. And so it is here in Dallas, where he'll perform at American Airlines Center on Oct. 5. Tickets are on sale June 14.
- The Kessler Theater hosts a cool collaboration on July 22 featuring Tyler Ramsey, a founding member of Band of Horses, and Carl Broemel, guitar player extraordinaire, most famously of My Morning Jacket. The pair will perform their own tunes, trade off on each other's and likely throw in some covers for good measure. Tickets are on sale June 14.
- The Granada Theater welcomes Grace VanderWaal to the main stage on Aug. 16. In addition to being a mighty singer, the America's Got Talent winner is also a writer, actor and model. And she's done all this while also balancing the ins and outs of being a ninth-grade high school student. Tickets are on sale June 14.
- Gov't Mule brings their heady tunes and jam band chops to The Bomb Factory for a performance on Aug. 28. The road warriors, led by singer-guitarist Warren Haynes, are celebrating their 20th anniversary and are releasing a series of live albums in conjunction. Tickets are on sale June 14.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!