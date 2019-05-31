Music News: Sleater-Kinney Book a Fall Date, and Gus Dapperton Rolls into Dallas

Lots of good stuff has popped up on the local concert calendar this week. Read ahead for gig announcements from leading lights like Sleater-Kinney, Ryan Bingham, Todrick Hall and much more.
- Back and better than ever, rock ’n’ roll heroes Sleater-Kinney are heading out on the road for an extensive North American tour. They'll be out supporting their forthcoming new album, which is being produced by none other than St. Vincent. They'll perform at House of Blues on Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale May 31 at livenation.com.
- The Claypool Lennon Delirium is one of the most bonkers live shows out there. Helmed by Primus' Les Claypool and Sean Lennon, the duo have been out on the road for a couple of years now, headlining shows with their psychedelic, madcap shenanigans and songs. They’ll play House of Blues on Aug.13. Tickets are on sale May 31 at livenation.com.
- Texas favorite Ryan Bingham is hitting the road again this fall for an extensive tour behind his latest album, American Love Song. Always full of vigor and grit, the master storyteller and songwriter will perform at South Side Ballroom on Nov. 16. Tickets are on sale May 31 at livenation.com.
- The Global Event Center at WinStar will host the much celebrated I Love The ’90s Tour on Oct. 18. The tour has always been a WinStar favorite, having previously featured performances by a revolving lineup of stars from the 1990s like Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Tone Loc and Rob Base. Tickets are on sale May 31 at ticketmaster.com.
- Alt-metal legends Sevendust are playing a free show at The Bomb Factory on Sept. 8. The original lineup is out on the road celebrating 25 years as a band and rewarding fans with lengthy shows across the country. Stake claim to your free ticket at ticketfly.com.
- Guitar rockers White Reaper make a thunderous noise and pretty much always bring the heavy to their live performances. They'll be out on the road touring behind a recently released new track called "Might Be Right" that previews a forthcoming new album. Catch them Oct. 23 at Deep Ellum Art Co. Tickets are on sale May 31 at marginwalkerpresents.com.
- Mike Watt and the Missingmen are coming to Three Links on Oct. 25. Watt is a legend, having played with The Stooges, fIREHOSE and, of course, The Minutemen. He's not slowing down anytime soon. Tickets are on sale May 31 at marginwalkerpresents.com.
- After making a name for himself with his 2010 breakthrough on American Idol, multi-platform star Todrick Hall has become one of the biggest sensations in mainstream media. He starred in the Grammy- and six-time Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots and played the iconic role of Billy Flynn in Chicago. On Nov. 21, he’ll perform at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale now at ticketfly.com.
- Venerated raconteur and all-around good guy Robyn Hitchcock is coming to town for a Nov. 7 performance at Wild Detectives. With over 40 years of material under his belt and a near constant rotation of touring, his shows are always topnotch. Tickets are on sale now at spunetickets.com.
- Brendan Rice is his real name, but he’s best known as Gus Dapperton. The indie artist with the wacky hairdo is touring the U.S. in support of You Think You're a Comic? He'll perform at Canton Hall on Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale May 31 at ticketfly.com.
- If you're in the mood for nostalgia or have recently cued up some repeated YouTube viewings of the SNL "More Cowbell" skit, you can head over to Gas Monkey Live on Oct. 19 and see Blue Öyster Cult perform "Don't Fear The Reaper" live. Tickets are on sale May 31 at gasmonkeybarngrill.com
