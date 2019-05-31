Music News: Sleater-Kinney Book a Fall Date, and Gus Dapperton Rolls into Dallas

Lots of good stuff has popped up on the local concert calendar this week. Read ahead for gig announcements from leading lights like Sleater-Kinney, Ryan Bingham, Todrick Hall and much more.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.