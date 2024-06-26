 Dallas-Fort Worth Native Post Malone's Tour Skips Texas | Dallas Observer
North Texas Native Post Malone Announces Tour and Leaves Out Texas

The artist will not be playing Texas on this tour. We'll have to wait for Posty Fest.
June 26, 2024
Post Malone, seen here playing in Dallas, will not be seen playing in Dallas for a while.
Post Malone, seen here playing in Dallas, will not be seen playing in Dallas for a while. Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Grapevine native Post Malone announced his 21-stop F-1 Trillion tour Tuesday morning, and it left out Dallas-Fort Worth and Texas all together.

The 28-year-old artist's tour will begin Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City and will end Oct. 19 in Nashville. The tour makes stops in Maine and New York but leaves out his home state.

This tour supports the singer’s new country album F-1 Trillion, which debuts Aug. 16. Malone's latest single, “Pour Me a Drink” featuring Blake Shelton, dropped last Friday.

Malone is on a hot streak after being featured by Beyonce in her album Cowboy Carter, Taylor Swift in The Tortured Poets Department and on the lead single from the new album I Had Some Help from controversial country superstar Morgan Wallen, which hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I love y’all very much, and I’m so excited to get out and play new music for you,” Malone said in a statement Tuesday.

The pop-rapper made his country debut at the 2024 Stagecoach Music Festival, where he covered Brad Paisley, Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw and others. Last year he wrapped his “If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d be Crying” tour.

The lack of Texas tour dates was quickly noticed on X and TikTok.
Tickets went on presale for Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. June 26 and will continue until June 30. General sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time July 1. Tickets are available from LiveNation for those, uh, willing to drive.

While the face of Raising Cane’s and Bud Light is skipping Texas this time, one can only hope he has bigger plans for the home turf he’s so fond of.

Return of Posty Fest, anyone?

Post Malone's 2024 Tour Dates

Sun, Sept. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu, Sept. 12 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat, Sept. 14 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Mon, Sept. 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Wed, Sept. 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Fri, Sept. 20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat, Sept. 21 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre
Mon, Sept. 23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wed, Sept. 25 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat, Sept. 28 – New York, NY – Global Citizen Festival
Sun, Sept. 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theatre
Tue, Oct. 1 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri, Oct. 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat, Oct. 5 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Mon, Oct. 7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed, Oct. 9 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Fri, Oct. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun, Oct. 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Tue, Oct. 15 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu, Oct. 17 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Sat, Oct. 19 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
