Music News: Rick Ross and a New Edition Reunion Highlight Concert Announcements

The Granada Theater makes a splash this week as the folks there have announced a couple of prime upcoming concerts. Elsewhere, things continue to be busy across the Dallas area as bands and artists add fall and winter dates.



Singer-songwriter, Matthew Houck, aka Phosphorescent , is back with his first album of new material in five years. Now based out of Nashville, Houck and his band are gearing up for a lengthy tour that will take them through the remainder of 2018. Catch them Nov. 10 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com.



, is back with his first album of new material in five years. Now based out of Nashville, Houck and his band are gearing up for a lengthy tour that will take them through the remainder of 2018. Catch them Nov. 10 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com. The ubiquitous singer-songwriter, producer and session man Todd Rundgren will be out on tour this fall. Known for his essential contributions to the classic rock canon, Rundgren is also constantly making new music of his own with everything from prog to country melodies coming through in song. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com.



will be out on tour this fall. Known for his essential contributions to the classic rock canon, Rundgren is also constantly making new music of his own with everything from prog to country melodies coming through in song. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com. Howling Australian rock and roll trio Wolfmother are bringing their firebrand samples of guitar heroics and shredding screams back out on tour. Known for their hits "Joker and the Thief" and "Woman," the band always shows up with energy and passion. Catch them Nov. 7 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com.



are bringing their firebrand samples of guitar heroics and shredding screams back out on tour. Known for their hits "Joker and the Thief" and "Woman," the band always shows up with energy and passion. Catch them Nov. 7 at The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com. Brooding instrumental rockers This Will Destroy You echo some of the most haunting qualities of acts like Sigur Ros, Mogwai and Explosions in the Sky. Their live show packs a punch that can leave you floored with brute intensity and mesmerized by the stunning cinematic quality. Tickets for the Oct. 20 show at The Granada Theater are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com.



echo some of the most haunting qualities of acts like Sigur Ros, Mogwai and Explosions in the Sky. Their live show packs a punch that can leave you floored with brute intensity and mesmerized by the stunning cinematic quality. Tickets for the Oct. 20 show at The Granada Theater are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com. Rick Ross brings his unique energy and his wildly eclectic catalog of hits to The Bomb Factory for an Aug. 31 show. After his health scares that sidelined him for a bit of the early part of the year, it will be good to have the man back on stage where he always brings forth the effort. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com.



brings his unique energy and his wildly eclectic catalog of hits to The Bomb Factory for an Aug. 31 show. After his health scares that sidelined him for a bit of the early part of the year, it will be good to have the man back on stage where he always brings forth the effort. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com. Pop rock duo For King & Country have announced a headlining tour that will take them across North America for the rest of 2018. The Christian rock-focused group hail from Nashville and have won two Grammys in their brief, yet successful career. Tickets for the Oct. 12 show at The Bomb Factory are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com.



have announced a headlining tour that will take them across North America for the rest of 2018. The Christian rock-focused group hail from Nashville and have won two Grammys in their brief, yet successful career. Tickets for the Oct. 12 show at The Bomb Factory are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketfly.com. The Steve Miller Band will headline Winstar Global Resort and Casino on Dec. 30. The Dallas native and commander of dozens of iconic classic rock tunes was just at the Allen Event Center last week, so local fans won't have to wait too long to catch him again. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketmaster.com.



will headline Winstar Global Resort and Casino on Dec. 30. The Dallas native and commander of dozens of iconic classic rock tunes was just at the Allen Event Center last week, so local fans won't have to wait too long to catch him again. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at ticketmaster.com. Indie rock duo Wye Oak are appearing at Deep Ellum Art Company on Nov. 9. A little shoegaze and a little uptempo rock, Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack have been releasing solid albums and putting on tremendous live shows for over a decade now. Tickets are on sale now at prekindle.com.



are appearing at Deep Ellum Art Company on Nov. 9. A little shoegaze and a little uptempo rock, Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack have been releasing solid albums and putting on tremendous live shows for over a decade now. Tickets are on sale now at prekindle.com. Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has been on quite the hot streak this year. She's graduated from NYU, written songs with Pharrell Williams, and performed with The National. In support of her recently released debut album, she'll headline a series of fall shows, including a local one Oct. 24 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at livenation.com.



has been on quite the hot streak this year. She's graduated from NYU, written songs with Pharrell Williams, and performed with The National. In support of her recently released debut album, she'll headline a series of fall shows, including a local one Oct. 24 at House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at livenation.com. Having dropped the Verizon from their name, Grand Prairie's premier venue is now simply called The Theatre at Grand Prairie. On Oct. 19, it will play host to a performance from RBRM: Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, & Mike . The four original members of soul hitmakers New Edition are reuniting for a series of dates this upcoming fall and winter. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at axs.com.



. The four original members of soul hitmakers New Edition are reuniting for a series of dates this upcoming fall and winter. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at axs.com. The BoDeans make a triumphant return to The Kessler Theater for a Nov. 3 show. The band, which has been at it for well over 30 years now, has made appearances at The Kessler a fairly annual event that their loyal fan base surely appreciates. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at prekindle.com.



make a triumphant return to The Kessler Theater for a Nov. 3 show. The band, which has been at it for well over 30 years now, has made appearances at The Kessler a fairly annual event that their loyal fan base surely appreciates. Tickets are on sale Aug. 3 at prekindle.com. Americana soul maestros The Wood Brothers are also returning to The Kessler Theater. They are out on the road, as they often are, slinging out hits and fan favorites from their lengthy career. Tickets for the Nov. 29 show will be on sale Aug. 3 at prekindle.com.

