Dallas Music News: Local Holiday Songs, Todd Rundgren’s Dallas-Centered Show

Dallas band The 40 Acre Mule released a new album that takes inspiration from the darkest moments in American history. Now, they have a Christmas song.

The holiday spirit is certainly in the air. Jaret and Kelly (Jaret Reddick from Bowling for Soup and Kelly Ogden of The Dollyrots) have released their new holiday song “Get this Christmas Right” along with a South Park-inspired video. The song captures all the fun and heart of Christmas with a wonderful message tailor-made for this holiday season: “Maybe it isn’t about this year being better than last year, but just making sure we do Christmas right every year.”

Adding to the local holiday cheer, The 40 Acre Mule have a new song out Friday, Dec. 4, on State Fair Records. “The Big Man’s Back in Town” is now available on all digital platforms. Complete with some hot Christmas sax and rockabilly guitars, the song is a perfect companion for your holiday playlist, pairing well with Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolf Run,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” or even Bruce Springsteen’s rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

Speaking of The 40 Acre Mule, frontman J. Isaiah Evans announced his new solo project this week. The new rock ‘n’ roll act J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed features Steven Berg, Matt Hillyer and Christian Dorn of State Fair Records labelmates Eleven Hundred Springs. The band plans to release their first singles early next year.

For those wishing to set a different kind of mood as the temperatures drop, jazz drummer and pianist Gene A. Mason II, who has worked with Bernard Johnson, Danny Chambers and The Clark Sisters, released a smooth jazz album earlier this week called Turn Right at the Moon.

Legendary recording artist, producer, songwriter and tech pioneer Todd Rundgren announced his 2021 Clearly Human virtual tour this week. Unlike other livestreaming events, the tour will span 25 dates, and each performance will focus on a particular market. Rundgren’s Dallas-centric show will include production elements geared specifically to a Dallas crowd (plus city-specific catering backstage for the band and crew). It will take place March 7, and he will perform his 1989 album Nearly Human in its entirety in addition to other classic songs. The virtual box office is open now. Be sure to enable location services on your browser to buy tickets for the Dallas show.

In the ever-expanding world of alt-R&B/emo rap, Dallas native Danny Goo dropped the video for single “Bad Company” from the artist’s Feel for You EP. Goo’s music is a testament to what happens when you have a generation raised on playlists, not albums. Genres as disparate as Motown soul and '00s-era radio-rock collide with each other in a flood of teen angst and insecurity.

North Texans Leon Bridges, Chris Harrison and Gary Patterson have created a new fundraising effort to assist local residents in need. The Grammy award-winner, The Bachelor host and head coach of Texas Christian University football founded The Big Good, which launched Nov. 14 and provided 85 pounds of food to more than 9,000 families at the Thanksgiving food drive at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Mountain Fires guitarist John Tollefson’s melodic hardcore solo project No Savior’s third single “The Wolf Needs to Be Fed” is out this Friday, coming just two weeks after Mountain Fires' own single release, the metalcore track “Forever Growing.”

The DFW music scene has a new video podcast to check out. Beer With Burnout Boy is a punk rock-themed podcast focusing on local music, business and beer. The podcast is hosted by the members of Burnout Boy. The shows can be found on the band’s YouTube page.

Next week will see the release of Breaking the Fourth Wall, the fourth album of original material released this year by experimental Dallas psych-pop band Some Sweet Relief. You can hear the band’s first three 2020 releases — Washed Up, Finally and Third Time’s a Charm — plus their 2020 Live from the Hive album on Spotify now.

Upcoming Live Music Shows

Fort Worth singer-songwriter Ginny Mac will perform Friday, Dec. 4, at The Post at River East in Fort Worth.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

That same night, cinematic Los Angeles-based techno artist Rinzen will perform at It’ll Do Club in Dallas. All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Rock bands FiSK and Safety Meeting will play Saturday, Dec. 5, at Six Springs Tavern in Richardson.

In Deep Ellum Saturday night, Nashville country artist Tennessee Jet will play a set at Mama Tried in support of his new album The Country.

Chicago R&B artist Tink will be performing live on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Gilley’s Dallas.