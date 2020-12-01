Leon Bridges Is Doing 'Big Good' in North Texas With Chris Harrison and Gary Patterson

North Texas natives Leon Bridges, Chris Harrison and Gary Patterson have joined forces to create a new fundraising effort to assist local residents in need.

The effort was created by the Grammy award-winning musician, reality show host and football legend after the trio initially teamed up for a virtual fundraiser in May to help The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County and the First Tee of Fort Worth. The event raised more than $100,000.

Bridges, a native of Fort Worth, has gained significant fame in the last few years, performing for the Obamas at the White House in 2016 and winning a Grammy (for Traditional R&B Performance) in 2019. Harrison, a native of Dallas, is the host of ABC’s long-running reality series The Bachelor. Patterson is the current head coach of Texas Christian University football.

"Three big personalities, with big hearts and big talent, all focused on making a big impact in North Texas," The Big Good, in a press release.

Despite achieving success in decidedly different fields, the three men share one common objective: strengthening their community.

“The three gentlemen share a passion for helping others and making their community stronger by working together,” the organization wrote in a press release. “Three big personalities, with big hearts and big talent, all focused on making a big impact in North Texas.”

The fundraising effort comes at a much needed time in North Texas. Earlier this month, thousands poured into Fair Park for North Texas Food Bank’s largest distribution since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Launching Nov. 14, The Big Good did their part by contributing to a Thanksgiving food drive at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, providing 85 pounds of food to more than 9,000 families.

“The inception of the Big Good and the strong partnerships with other community do-gooders enables us to give back in bigger ways than ever before,” Patterson said in the organization’s press release. “Since last year’s distribution, many families have had personal and financial hardships that will make this year’s partnership even more critical.”