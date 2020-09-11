Music News: Dezi 5 and Cure For Paranoia Team Up, Smash Mouth Concert Costs Billions

In case you missed it:
- Indie darling Sarah Jaffe and multi-instrumentalist/producer Roberto Sanchez teamed up earlier this year in support of Jaffe’s latest EP Smut. Since then, they formed Golden Aquarians and released the debut single “High Enough” on Sept. 4.
- A gem in local music, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and educator Chelsey Danielle used her thoughts and feelings about the pandemic and nationwide Black Lives Matter protests to create a dreamy vibraphone version of Santo and Johnny’s 1959 hit “Sleep Walk.” “My intention for this song is for the listener to reflect and hope that for a moment their stresses can drift away,” she says.
- Dezi 5 announced this week that he and Cure For Paranoia will drop a new single soon before the Dallas-bred Dezi heads back to The Big Apple. Dezi is known for his highly infectious live performances. Pair that with Cure For Paranoia’s unique soul-infused hip-hop, and this news is something to get excited about.
- Brave Little Howl played a stripped-down show at The Big Thicket at White Rock Lake late last year. They had the live show recorded, and since it sounded so good, with seemingly no hiccups between songs, they recently announced a vinyl pressing of the gig, out later this month. Also this week, they released the new single “Beautiful Girl,” featuring Frankie Leonie.
- Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller appeared on Literary Hub’s Mighty Song Writers series this week. He performed and discussed some classic American songs from the Great American Songbook.
- We reported this past week that indie band Kyoto Lo Fi finally released its debut album, after years of releasing singles and even winning a Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Rock Act.
- COVID-19 has dampened almost all musicians’ plans this year. We spoke with some local artists, like DJ Sober and Fort Worth-based singer Jessi England, on how they’re getting creative to supplement money lost from venues closing and unemployment benefits drying out.
- After Hank Williams Jr. compared former President Barack Obama to Hitler nine years ago, ESPN pulled his Monday Night Football theme song, “Are You Ready For Some Football?” from their network, only to bring it back a few years later. The sports network announced this week it will replace Williams’ song for good and introduce Monday Night Football with Little Richard’s 1956 hit “Rip It Up.”
- Last month, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota that featured Smash Mouth and Trapt (and helped spread the coronavirus to various parts of the country) cost $12 billion in added health costs because of the spread of COVID-19, according to one disputed study. We don't know much about the ins-and-outs of statistical modeling, but we do know music. We thought we’d come up with a much better lineup for that much money. Observer music writer Garrett Gravley breaks it down.
- This week, singer-songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire Daniel Markham announced he recorded 10 new songs, specifically in a boot shop in Turkey, Texas, with his friend and musician Charlie Stout. We’ll keep an eye out for a release date.
Upcoming Concerts include:
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the Observer's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Dallas's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
- Friday night sees Tin&Coach play a front yard show and PriMadonna at The Rustic
- No Parking on the Dance Floor hosted by Lights All Night features Adventure Club at Coyote Drive In on Saturday night.
- Sunday night sees the Wee-Beasties at Riprocks Bar and Grill in Denton
- Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios hosts a drive-in concert and double feature next Friday. Paul Slavens will play a set as Kill the World between the films Life in Waves and Shock Treatment.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!