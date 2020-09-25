Music News: Tradewinds Closes, The Deathray Davies Returns, and There Are Shows to Attend

- Tradewinds Social Club announced Wednesday that it would not reopen. Since 1968, the neighborhood bar and music venue in North Oak Cliff has been a hotspot for local musicians with its Run With Scissors concert series and annual South by Oak Cliff festival.
- Dallas garage rock stalwarts The Deathray Davies released their first single in 15 years, “Then You Met Me” on Friday through Toronto-based We Know Better Records. The single is the first of 13 new songs to be released as a full album in the near future.
- Industrial rock band Secret of Boris is in the studio. The 18 tracks that have entered preproduction are described as some of the heaviest and deepest of their songs to date, reaching new depths of anger and grief.
- John Pedigo is keeping up with his commitment to release a new song every month, releasing new single “Laguna” Friday. The good-time track from Pedigo’s Magic Pilsner can be found on all streaming sites through State Fair Records.
- Starting Friday, State Fair Records continues its partnership with the State Fair of Texas, taking part in this year’s Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru experience. Things kick off with Devil’s Sooty Brother — a side project of Joshua Ray Walker and Nathan Mongol Wells of Ottoman Turks — with sets at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The series, which runs every weekend through Oct. 18, will also include Jenna Clark, Squeezbox Bandits, Ginny Mac, Elaina Kay and The 40 Acre Mule.
- Rapper FlowerChild, aka Flozilla, released a video for her latest freestyle “2020 2.0” on Monday. This empowering and uplifting track showcases the very best of the artist’s talent for both rapping and singing, using the trials and tribulations of 2020 as a platform to build positivity.
- Megan Thee Stallion made Time’s list of 100 most influential people. In her bio, Empire star Taraji P. Henson says, “The industry might try to pigeonhole” the Houston-based rapper “in this rap game, but she’s got a plan that’s much bigger. And we got her. “
- Dallas country musician Justin Cashion releases his first single and video for “Hell-bent On Hell” Saturday. The single comes from his upcoming record Paranoid Native, a concept album said to have themes ranging from social injustice to shape-shifting alien politicians.
- The Wild Detectives started its Six Foot Love concert series Thursday night with trip-hop artist Camína. The series is set to continue throughout October with artists like Lorelei K, Ginny Mac and Def Rain scheduled to perform.
-
Rolling Stone updated its 500 Best Albums of All Time list this week. The list, originally published in 2003 and updated the first time in 2012, now includes Texas favorites such as Miranda Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings, Selena’s Amor Prohibido, Solange’s A Seat at the Table, Destiny’s Child’s The Writing’s on the Wall, Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour, The Chicks’(fka the Dixie Chicks) Fly, Willie Nelson’s Red Headed Stranger, Usher’s Confessions, Ornette Coleman’s The Shape of Jazz to Come, Beyoncé’s Beyoncé and Lemonade, Erykah Badu’s Mama’s Gun and Baduizm, and Sly and the Family Stone’s Greatest Hits, Stand! and There’s a Riot Goin’ On.
Upcoming concerts:
- Folk-rocker Jacob Metcalf will play a free show on The Kessler Green Sept. 26.
- Also on Sept. 26, Deep Ellum's N9nes is having a reopening party featuring DJ KMOR and DJ Imperial D.
- Soul/Rap artist RAVS will play Front Yard Concert in Urbandale–Parkdale Sept.27.
- Acoustic pop duo Danni and Kris play the Bedford Icehouse Sept. 28.
- Country musician Keith Mitchell will play the Arlington Backyard with barbecue from Lockhart Smokehouse on Sept. 29.
