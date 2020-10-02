Music News: A Dallas Punk Documentary and Rosegarden Funeral Party’s New Video Series

Beauty Bar announced Thursday they are closing their doors permanently. The dance club, which was originally located on Knox-Henderson before relocating to Deep Ellum a year ago, was known for bringing the best local DJs together.

Country artist Bill Brimer released a new concept album, A Genealogy of Ghosts. With songs grappling with issues like addiction, racism, parenthood, love, hope, peace and the paranormal, the album reflects on what is passed from generation to generation.

DJ Zenas released his new single “Void.” The song can be described as a smooth R&B record that draws inspiration from a first-love breakup. The track also shows that the artist's abilities extend beyond DJing, with skills as a producer, writer and performer.

Dallas-born, Brooklyn-based R&B/pop artist Dezi 5 released his newest track “WHO DAT?” with Dallas’ favorite hip-hop collective Cure for Paranoia. With lyrics drawn from the singer's time living, performing, DJing and bartending in New York, this club track was recorded in Dallas over the summer, drawing inspiration from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

Indie rockers Caved Mountains released their self-titled LP this week. Recorded by David Wilson (Alice Cooper, Charley Crockett, Sarah Jaffe) at the Echo Lab and Consolvo Studio and mastered by Danny Kalb (Beck, Son of Stan, Oil Boom, Vida Blue), this follow-up to 2018’s A Slow Decline ranges from psychedelic kraut rock to indie punk to avoid replication. Members also trade instruments and voices — anything to avoid sounding repetitive.

Director Justin Powers and Fringe Media released a new trailer for his documentary Everything Is A OK, a documentary about punk rock in Dallas. The trailer features Rigor Mortis’ Casey Orr, Lyle Blackburn of Ghoultown and a host of live footage from Dallas’ early punk scene.

Post-punk darlings Rosegarden Funeral Party will release the first of three recordings of their live retrospective. This first will include songs from the band’s first album The Chopping Block and other songs from early in the band’s catalog. The band worked with longtime collaborator director Erin Shea Devany and Michael Briggs of Civil Audio to bring this project to life.

The Rustic launched its Safe Sounds Music Series. This music series is a return to The Rustic’s commitment to showcasing the best music from in and around Dallas. The Rustic has live music scheduled for most nights in October. More information can be found on their website.

Deep Ellum Art Co. is also hosting live shows again from its Art Yard. Artists scheduled to perform this month include Remy Riley, Forgotten Space and Henry Invisible.

Chilldren of Indigo released a new video for their song “Wake Up.” Part live performance, part political statement, the video comes at an appropriate moment in the current state of affairs when all opinions and beliefs are under scrutiny.

Nickelodeon announced this week that a new documentary covering the network’s classic era, The Orange Years, will be released Nov.17. Dallas music fans will be excited to learn that Daron Beck from Dallas avant-mental group Pinkish Black created the soundtrack to the much-anticipated documentary.

Upcoming Shows

Dezi 5 will have his single release show Friday, Oct. 2, at Deep Ellum Art Co.

Also on Friday, Mr. Self Destruct and Krautenstein will take the stage at Gas Monkey Bar n Grill. The Nine Inch Nails and Rammstein tribute bands (respectively) were originally scheduled to play in March.

GMBG will also host DFW Metal Fest on Oct. 7 with performances from Silver Tongue Devil, Electric Vengence and Serpent Priest

Stanley Mongaras of Cure for Paranoia will play a Frontyard Concert on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Colin Boyd will be playing a free acoustic set from 3 to 6 pm Thursday, Oct. 8, on the new outdoor patio stage of Sundown at Granada.