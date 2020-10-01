Beauty Bar Is Closing For Good, Just One Year After Deep Ellum Relocation

In April 2019, the doors for Beauty Bar’s Knox-Henderson location were closed for good, but the revered dance spot found new life two weeks later as it hosted a soft opening at their current home in Deep Ellum.

But alas, a future for the Main Street location is no longer in the cards, either.

On Thursday morning, the bar and owner Brooke Humphries both posted on Facebook, “well RIP beauty bar. we tried to hang around...but ya know, 2020.” This news came just five months after neighboring Deep Ellum venues Lizard Lounge and the Blue Light also shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake Ward, one of Beauty Bar’s resident DJs, says that the news of the club's closure "hits pretty hard."

"Since I moved back to Dallas in 2010, I have been a resident at Beauty Bar," says Ward, who's played over 450 sets at the venue.

"I have given the vast majority of my weekends to the dance floor at Beauty Bar ... We had the best dance floor in Dallas, the best crowd, and the most fun. No place will ever feel quite like home like Beauty Bar did as I literally grew up at the Henderson location."

"While we had an absolutely magnificent run, we weren't done yet. Had it not been for current events, we would still be giving it our best." – DJ Blake Ward Facebook

"Every member of the staff is like family to me, and now that family is being split apart by something out of our control," Ward says. "There will be people I lose touch with because the only place I got to see them was at Beauty Bar. While we had an absolutely magnificent run, we weren't done yet. Had it not been for current events, we would still be giving it our best."

Scottie Canfield, Beauty Bar's talent buyer and also a resident DJ, says he's thankful to Humphries for bringing him on "from day one."

"Beauty Bar was one of those rare spots in Dallas," Canfield says. "A place where the DJ was allowed to take control, play what they liked and control their night. Almost off the grid and with hardly any promotion we lasted for a decade without giving into the pressure of trying to appeal to the masses. Who else in this city can say that?"

"Our bartenders brought just the right blend of sass and service, and our floors were filled with everyone from SMU kids, hipsters, drag queens, gays, straights and everything in between," he adds." All sharing the space in love, respect, and a sprinkle of sleaze. It will go down as one of my favorite residencies ever."

Ever since its grand opening in 2010, Beauty Bar has been a staple in the local dance and electronic music circuit. Known for its swanky yet intimate setting, the dance club has been a stomping grounds for local DJ veterans such as Ward, Red Eye, Blue the Misfit and DJ Sober, as well as nationally acclaimed heavy-hitters Erykah Badu and Mariel Ito.

The Observer has reached out to Humphries for comment.