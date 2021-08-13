Music Venue Owners Grapple With the New Mask Mandate

“Regardless of what is mandated by whomever, we will require mask wearing at Art Co until further notice,” Deep Ellum Art Co.’s statement reads. “We cannot afford another shut down. Our decision to enforce mask wearing is based on the recommendations of numerous healthcare professionals. It isn’t political, it isn’t up for debate, it is what it is.”
Not long after that, the venue's page became flooded with negative and derogatory comments. Facebook commenters referred to Jenkins as “Führer” and congratulated Deep Ellum Art Co. for joining “the Nazi side,” comments which were accompanied by copious amounts of middle finger emojis. On Instagram, a handful of people asked for refunds on their tickets to It’ll Do Club because they don’t want to wear masks; others contributed the unoriginal “fuck this bullshit” or the mildly less unoriginal autocorrect classic “duck off.”
John LaRue, who co-owns Deep Ellum Art Co. with his wife, Kari LaRue, is, well, done with this bullshit.
“We’re going have to do what we can to self-rescue and try and stay afloat,” LaRue says. “If wearing a mask pisses people off and keeps them away, fine. I don’t care. I honestly don’t want their money. If they don’t want to help support us in a time of need, then they really aren’t patrons that we want to have at our place.”
Promoter Victor Rimach and LaRue say venues have seen a steady decline in attendance over the past few weeks. As COVID-19 case numbers go up, LaRue says, people get nervous and don’t go out, and he points out that a mask mandate might be the only way to keep people going out and venues open — the bare minimum to slow the virus' spread and prevent another shutdown, which Deep Ellum Art Co. can’t afford. The venue has received no federal aid; their application for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, filed in April, hasn’t even been reviewed yet, LaRue says.
Deep Ellum Art Co. has been enforcing mask-wearing since last weekend and taking temperatures at the door because of recommendations from public health officials — regardless of the guidance of county and state governments. Meanwhile, Arcade Bar is one of the many venues that will start enforcing mask-wearing now that it’s required.
“We will be posting signs on the door per the order,” Moody Fuqua, the entertainment director at Arcade Bar and Bowlski’s Lakewood Theater, wrote via text. “I don’t mind wearing a mask. I’m just worried that bar/restaurant shutdowns are coming next. That has me extremely worried.”
LaRue doesn’t think there will be another shutdown. But he doesn’t think things are going to remain even remotely close to semi-normal, either.
“Our industry is going to fall apart again,” he says. “There’s a high probability that we’re going to see a similar canceling of acts.”
“Again” and “similar,” of course, refer to the dark days of 2020 and early 2021.
“Have patience with the people who are in this industry. ... Beating people up right now is so counterproductive. We’ve already had our asses kicked six ways from Sunday over the last year and a half." – Deep Ellum Art Co. owner John LaRuetweet this
Large sectors of the music industry are bracing for mass uncertainty. Jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy had to cancel a recording session at Deep Ellum Art Co. because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. Jason Isbell recently canceled a show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston because the theater refused to require audience members to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was recently canceled, too. According to LaRue, the latter cancelation could prompt bands to cancel gigs at numerous other venues where they were going to play only because they were in the area for Jazz Fest.
“It’s going to continue to hurt our business,” he says. “The live entertainment industry has been ravaged by COVID.”
According to a statement, Live Nation has seen momentum building to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend a show, and they expect more shows to follow suit. AEG Concerts announced it will require proof of vaccination to attend a show. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Aug. 3 that proof of vaccination will be required to attend indoor concerts in New York City.
Back in Dallas, with a governor who disagrees with the county judge, nobody really knows what to expect.
“I have no idea what’s coming next,” Fuqua wrote. “Hoping for the best, and preparing for the worst.”
In the meantime, LaRue has some advice.
“Have patience with the people who are in this industry,” he says. “Beating people up right now is so counterproductive. We’ve already had our asses kicked six ways from Sunday over the last year and a half. And to have people come in and make shitty comments or post things on social media that are derogatory doesn’t help.
"They’re not helping the music industry, they’re not helping the band that we’re trying to bring through, it does nothing to inspire confidence in other people. It only serves to further tear down something that is falling apart already.”