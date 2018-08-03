Deep Ellum’s Mama Tried Seeks to Revive Honky Tonks of Old

Spend 60 seconds with longtime Dallas impresario Brooke Humphries and you’ll conclude she isn’t the type to do anything half-assed. So when Humphries decided to open a honky tonk in the heart of Deep Ellum, she took a scene straight out of the Urban Cowboy playbook. In fact, that scene literally anchors the back wall of her newest establishment, Mama Tried. Hanging just behind a pair of pool tables is a giant painting of Bud and Sissy, the film’s lead characters played by John Travolta and Debra Winger.

Although inspirational, it wasn’t the classic '80s hick-flick that drove her to create Mama Tried. Two years ago, country music wasn’t even on Humphries' radar, but when a friend took her to a Cody Jinks concert at Gruene Hall, it changed her life. Numerous trips to Nashville immediately followed and before she knew it, Humphries had converted to the church of country music.

“The music and the camaraderie of being in the middle of a group of people singing the same songs and holding their beers up in the air — I just absolutely loved it," she says.