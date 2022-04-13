The Coolest Music Venue in North Texas Is Inside a Taqueria

“We’re not a legitimate venue,” Seley says. “We’re a freakin’ taco shop in a house, but if you wanna come here to play music and rock out, then let’s do it.”
Killer’s has a funky but comforting vibe. It is literally a house in a Denton neighborhood with a taco shop in the front room and a stage in the back separated by an arching mural done by one of the workers, Vera Carden, with the B-52’s lyrics, “The whole shack shimmies.” Obviously, these words were chosen because the whole shack does, in fact, shimmy when concerts get particularly rowdy. There is even a backyard stage with outdoor seating for finer weather concerts.
“I worry for the neighborhood,” Carden says about hosting loud live music in the neighborhood, “not for us.”
When Killer’s Tacos first opened its doors during spring break of 2016, it was just a taco shop in a house off the beaten path. The funny thing is, the snowball effect that turned them into this illegitimate music venue started when comedians started coming by to eat. The comedians started an open mic night, and with that, the ball started rolling.
One of the first bands to perform there was the punk band Noogy, which now tours nationwide. They are one a few among many popular artists who have performed there. In 2017, Richard Haskins from the WeeBeasties had his first concert at Killer’s after he got out of jail. That's how the backyard stage, named the Richard Haskins Memorial Stage, came to be. Haskins is alive and well, by the way.
“I worry for the neighborhood ... not for us.” Owner Jeff Seley on hosting loud live music.tweet this
Killer’s is not exclusive to punk and metal, though.
“We always have great shows out here,” says Kaylin Gilbert, the shift manager at Killer’s. “The punk scene, really good hip-hop shows, really good metal shows … we just have all kinds of variety.”
Aside from being an informal music venue, it's also a DIY space, the owners and employees say. To land a gig at Killer’s, all you need to do is contact them and schedule a show. The atmosphere is very laid-back, as long as you don’t act a complete fool.
“If you want to play,” Seley says, “you promote. You set up the show. You charge cover. I’ll never touch your money. We’ll provide excellent sound equipment, lights, cold beer and freakin’ awesome tacos.”
In April, Killer’s is hosting their annual 4/20 Fest, a four-day festival from April 20 through 23 where about 25 bands will play, rotating between the indoor and outdoor stages. It will be four rockin’ days of nonstop music, excellent tacos and ice-cold beer.
As if this place couldn’t get any cooler, they also have a secret menu hidden somewhere in the house from which you can only order if you find it. You get a scavenger hunt, a concert and a taco shop all in one.
Basically, Killer’s Tacos is a house party, and Jeff Seley is the laid-back chaperone who sells beer and tacos and makes sure everyone has fun but doesn’t act too stupid.