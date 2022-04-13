Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Coolest Music Venue in North Texas Is Inside a Taqueria

April 13, 2022 4:00AM

The walls of Killer's Tacos are lined with unique art, stickers, writing and, somewhere, a secret menu.
The walls of Killer's Tacos are lined with unique art, stickers, writing and, somewhere, a secret menu. Jordan Maddox
In the early days of Killer’s Tacos, Redditers took to the internet claiming that it is not a legitimate music venue, that the backyard is weird and that there isn't any parking. All of these things are absolutely true and part of the reason that it's so rad. Or, as co-owner Jeff Seley calls it, “Denton as fuck.”

“We’re not a legitimate venue,” Seley says. “We’re a freakin’ taco shop in a house, but if you wanna come here to play music and rock out, then let’s do it.”

Killer’s has a funky but comforting vibe. It is literally a house in a Denton neighborhood with a taco shop in the front room and a stage in the back separated by an arching mural done by one of the workers, Vera Carden, with the B-52’s lyrics, “The whole shack shimmies.” Obviously, these words were chosen because the whole shack does, in fact, shimmy when concerts get particularly rowdy. There is even a backyard stage with outdoor seating for finer weather concerts.

“I worry for the neighborhood,” Carden says about hosting loud live music in the neighborhood, “not for us.”

When Killer’s Tacos first opened its doors during spring break of 2016, it was just a taco shop in a house off the beaten path. The funny thing is, the snowball effect that turned them into this illegitimate music venue started when comedians started coming by to eat. The comedians started an open mic night, and with that, the ball started rolling.
click to enlarge MC Square Root performed a set on March 14 where he rapped about mathematical equations, functions and, you guessed it, Pi Day (3.14). - JORDAN MADDOX
MC Square Root performed a set on March 14 where he rapped about mathematical equations, functions and, you guessed it, Pi Day (3.14).
Jordan Maddox
Over time, Killer’s Tacos has become a hub for the local punk, metal and rock scene in North Texas. At one point they even had their own metal/punk “sub-sub-sub genre called killer-core,” Seley says, because these were the punk and metal bands that played at Killer’s. Those bands have since moved to larger venues because of their growing popularity.

One of the first bands to perform there was the punk band Noogy, which now tours nationwide. They are one a few among many popular artists who have performed there. In 2017, Richard Haskins from the WeeBeasties had his first concert at Killer’s after he got out of jail. That's how the backyard stage, named the Richard Haskins Memorial Stage, came to be. Haskins is alive and well, by the way.

“I worry for the neighborhood ... not for us.” Owner Jeff Seley on hosting loud live music.

tweet this

Killer’s is not exclusive to punk and metal, though.

“We always have great shows out here,” says Kaylin Gilbert, the shift manager at Killer’s. “The punk scene, really good hip-hop shows, really good metal shows … we just have all kinds of variety.”

Aside from being an informal music venue, it's also a DIY space, the owners and employees say. To land a gig at Killer’s, all you need to do is contact them and schedule a show. The atmosphere is very laid-back, as long as you don’t act a complete fool.

“If you want to play,” Seley says, “you promote. You set up the show. You charge cover. I’ll never touch your money. We’ll provide excellent sound equipment, lights, cold beer and freakin’ awesome tacos.”

In April, Killer’s is hosting their annual 4/20 Fest, a four-day festival from April 20 through 23 where about 25 bands will play, rotating between the indoor and outdoor stages. It will be four rockin’ days of nonstop music, excellent tacos and ice-cold beer.

As if this place couldn’t get any cooler, they also have a secret menu hidden somewhere in the house from which you can only order if you find it. You get a scavenger hunt, a concert and a taco shop all in one.

Basically, Killer’s Tacos is a house party, and Jeff Seley is the laid-back chaperone who sells beer and tacos and makes sure everyone has fun but doesn’t act too stupid.
click to enlarge Jeff Seley is the co-owner of Killer's Tacos that he runs with his son, Joey. He is the mastermind behind the concept and the taco recipes. - JORDAN MADDOX
Jeff Seley is the co-owner of Killer's Tacos that he runs with his son, Joey. He is the mastermind behind the concept and the taco recipes.
Jordan Maddox
click to enlarge Killer's Tacos is a unique restaurant that houses the local punk and metal music scene in Denton. - JORDAN MADDOX
Killer's Tacos is a unique restaurant that houses the local punk and metal music scene in Denton.
Jordan Maddox
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation