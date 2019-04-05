Music News: Cher and Khalid Highlight a Busy Week of Concert Announcements

This week's concert announcements bring a multitude of events on the horizon. A lone festival chooses Dallas, one of the brightest names in pop is coming this way and a legendary icon makes another appearance. All that and more ahead.
- Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival has chosen our area for its only performance of the year at American Airlines Center on Sept. 20-21. Clapton is bringing out the heavy hitters for this one, with confirmations including Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Jeff Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Gary Clark Jr., Joe Walsh, Robert Randolph, Jimmie Vaughan, Sheryl Crow, Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy and a slew of others. Tickets are on sale April 5 at ticketmaster.com.
- Pop superstar and El Paso native Khalid is coming to town. His Free Spirit World Tour featuring Clairo will roll into American Airlines Center for a July 14 performance. His sophomore album is out this week and this tour promises to build off the momentum he's been massively building over the past two years. Tickets are on sale April 5 at ticketmaster.com.
- Carly Rae Jepsen is bringing her Dedicated Tour to House of Blues for a show Aug. 1. Her new album, also titled, Dedicated, drops on May 17 and she'll travel through North America on tour promoting it for much of the remainder of the year. Tickets are on sale April 5 at livenation.com.
- Back by popular demand is the return of Cher's Here We Go Again Tour. Featuring Nile Rodgers and Chic, the extravaganza will roll into American Airlines Center for a Dec. 19 performance. Tickets are on sale April 5 at ticketmaster.com.
- Celine Dion is back out on the road. She'll soon end her Vegas residency and head out on the road for a massive 51-date tour that will follow the release of her upcoming album, Courage. She'll play American Airlines Center on Feb. 3. Tickets are on sale April 12 at axs.com.
- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory will host Summer Block Party with Jill Scott, Faith Evans and Tweet on July 5. There will likely be a bevy of other well-know and talented soul and R&B artists that pop onto the bill or make appearances, as well. Tickets are on sale April 5 at livenation.com
- Versatile singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright is touring this year and revisiting some of his earlier albums. The jazz-influenced performer peppers his songs with vibrant storytelling and has also proven himself to be an ace interpreter of others' work. Tickets for his Nov. 22 performance at The Majestic Theatre are on sale April 5 at axs.com.
- Friend of Dallas Lyle Lovett is headed back this way for a performance at the Winspear Opera House on Aug. 18. Always entertaining and frequently joined by ace musicians of all stripes, Lovett never fails to dazzle. Tickets are on sale April 5 at attpac.org.
- Jazz innovators and North Texas' own Snarky Puppy are making an appearance next fall at The Bomb Factory. It will be a homecoming show as part of the collective's Immigrance Tour. Tickets for the Oct. 5 performance are on sale April 5 at ticketfly.com.
- On June 7, The Bomb Factory will host Trapfest Dallas 2019. The evening promises to be filled with deep bass groves, infectious dancing and a lot of stellar rap and hip-hop. Yellowclaw, Herobust and SayMyName headline the proceedings. Tickets are on sale April 5 at ticketfly.com.
- Chicano pop impresario Cuco will headline The Bomb Factory on July 3. His new single, "Hydrocodone," based on the arduous recovery from a car accident suffered while on tour, has been making waves. He'll tour behind his upcoming debut album. Tickets are on sale April 5 at ticketfly.com.
- Classic prog-rock is coming to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Yes will celebrate the local stop of their Royal Affair Tour with special guests and kindred spirits Asia and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy. Tickets for the July 20 show are on sale April 5 at livenation.com.
- Rapper and Cleveland sports enthusiast Machine Gun Kelly is coming to South Side Ballroom on June 15. He'll be on the road in support of his upcoming album, Hotel Diablo, and taking a hiatus from a recent bit of acting that saw him appear in both of the recent Netflix hits, Bird Box and The Dirt. Tickets are on sale April 5 at livenation.com.
- And Deadmau5 will play at South Side Ballroom on Sept. 12. This evening will be the first stop on his 16-city Cube V3 tour, a stage concept that will be able to change positions from 90 degrees into 45 degrees and rotate 360 degrees thanks to a custom touch designer system. Tickets are on sale April 5 at livenation.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!