Music News: The Black Keys and Some ’80s Hitmakers Head This Way

- Beast Coast, the collaborative effort between Joey Badass, Pro Era Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers, has released their first track, a beat-filled ditty called "Left Hand." Together, they are also hitting the road for their Escape From New York Tour that will bring them to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 3. Tickets are on sale March 15 at livenation.com.
- Iconic indie rockers Built To Spill are hitting the road for a large-scale tour that celebrates the 20th anniversary of their landmark album Keep It Like A Secret. The Idaho-based band will hit up The Granada Theater on July 21. Tickets are on sale March 15 at prekindle.com.
- The Black Keys are returning from a hiatus of several years. The garage rock duo recently released a new song, "Lo/Hi," and have announced a 31-city fall tour with longtime indie-rock staples Modest Mouse. The tour will stop at Fort Worth's soon-to-open Dickies Arena for a show Nov. 14. Shannon and the Clams will open. Tickets are on sale March 22 at ticketmaster.com.
- Colombian superstar Maluma is hitting the road for a massive North American tour that will bring his reggaeton hits to the masses. He's just recently released the new single, "HP," and will appear at American Airlines Center on Sept. 29. Tickets are on sale March 15 at ticketmaster.com.
- Dirty Heads and 311 are teaming up for a tour that will bring them to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a show Aug. 8. The SoCal-based alternative "good-vibe" bands will play separate sets and likely collaborate as the evening progresses. Tickets are on sale March 15 at livenation.com.
- Trace Adkins and Clint Black will team up with special guest Pam Tillis for a show celebrating the 21st birthday of radio station 99.5 The Wolf. The tour, dubbed Hits. Hats. History., will make a stop June 16 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie. Tickets are on sale March 15 at axs.com.
- Canadian pop-punks Sum 41 haven't held onto the star power of decades ago, but they're still creating new music and touring relentlessly as their hit songs of yesteryear continue to resonate. They're out celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album Does This Look Infected? and will perform at The Cambridge Room at House of Blues on May 1. Tickets are on sale March 15 at livenation.com.
- ’80s hitmaker Howard Jones is coming to the House of Blues for a July 16 performance. The synth-pop singer-songwriter knocked out dozens of top-40 hits, including "No One Is To Blame," the 1985 song that is probably his biggest hit. Tickets are on sale March 15 at livenation.com.
- Another staple of ’80s radio is coming to the Global Event Center at WinStar on July 27. Billy Ocean, the author of top-40 chart-toppers "Get Out of My Dreams, Get Into My Car" and "Caribbean Queen" is bringing his eclectic collection of songs out on a tour for much of 2019. Tickets are on sale March 15 at livenation.com.
- And, another vintage act, Boyz II Men, will appear live at the Choctaw Grand Theater on Sept. 28. Their song, "Motownphilly," has recently gotten a new audience as the band collaborated with country singer Brett Young on a recent episode of CMT's Crossroads. Tickets are on sale March 15 at livenation.com.
