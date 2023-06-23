 Doja Cat Announces 3 Texas Tour Stops | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Doja Cat Announces Dallas Concert

June 23, 2023 4:20PM

Doja Cat is coming back to Dallas. Meow.
Doja Cat is coming back to Dallas. Meow. Rachel Parker
It feels as if singer Doja Cat really has nine lives because she’s been freaking everywhere the last few years. She stole the show at the Met Gala with her meowing interview with Emma Chamberlain, made our memes come true with her head-to-toe red Swarosvki-dipped look at Paris Fashion Week, and there was that gloriously entertaining time when she called out Noah Schnapp for leaking a screenshot in which she asked for his Stranger Thing costar Joseph Quinn’s contact. After aggressively hoarding almost every radio spot the last few years with ubiquitous hits such as “Vegas,” "Woman" and “Kiss Me More” with SZA, Doja Cat slammed her own fans for their poor taste in pop for mass-consuming her past music.

“Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones while yall weep for mediocre pop," she tweeted just in May.

What a move. As mesmerizing offstage as she is onstage, Doja Cat is the entertainer we needed to distract us from the real issues.

She’s also performed at major events including the Grammys, the VMAs, Coachella, even the Jingle Ball in Fort Worth. She’s never played an arena tour, however. But on Friday, Live Nation announced the artist’s first North American tour, which kicks off Oct. 31 in San Francisco and brings her to Dallas on Thursday, Nov. 16, with a show at American Airlines Center.

The Scarlet Tour will also make stops in Austin on Nov. 13 and Houston on Nov. 15. To buy tickets, fans need to register through June 25 in order to receive a purchasing code for the presale that starts on June 25. After June 28, tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.

The LA rapper, who dropped a ‘90s-inspired single called “Attention" last week, has long called Erykah Badu an influence. Let’s hope for a special guest appearance with the Dallas diva, because we can only imagine the depths of majestic madness in that kind of collaboration.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.
Contact: Eva Raggio

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation