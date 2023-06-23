Doja Cat Announces Dallas Concert

It feels as if singer Doja Cat really has nine lives because she’s been freaking everywhere the last few years. She stole the show at the Met Gala with her meowing interview with Emma Chamberlain, made our memes come true with her head-to-toe red Swarosvki-dipped look at Paris Fashion Week, and there was that gloriously entertaining time when she called out Noah Schnapp for leaking a screenshot in which she asked for his Stranger Thing costar Joseph Quinn’s contact. After aggressively hoarding almost every radio spot the last few years with ubiquitous hits such as “Vegas,” "Woman" and “Kiss Me More” with SZA, Doja Cat slammed her own fans for their poor taste in pop for mass-consuming her past music.
“Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it. Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones while yall weep for mediocre pop," she tweeted just in May.
What a move. As mesmerizing offstage as she is onstage, Doja Cat is the entertainer we needed to distract us from the real issues.
She’s also performed at major events including the Grammys, the VMAs, Coachella, even the Jingle Ball in Fort Worth. She’s never played an arena tour, however. But on Friday, Live Nation announced the artist’s first North American tour, which kicks off Oct. 31 in San Francisco and brings her to Dallas on Thursday, Nov. 16, with a show at American Airlines Center.
The Scarlet Tour will also make stops in Austin on Nov. 13 and Houston on Nov. 15. To buy tickets, fans need to register through June 25 in order to receive a purchasing code for the presale that starts on June 25. After June 28, tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster.
The LA rapper, who dropped a ‘90s-inspired single called “Attention" last week, has long called Erykah Badu an influence. Let’s hope for a special guest appearance with the Dallas diva, because we can only imagine the depths of majestic madness in that kind of collaboration.