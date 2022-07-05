Support Us

Concerts

Old 97’s Helped Celebrate Independence Day in Dallas

July 5, 2022 12:30PM

Singer Rhett Miller and his band Old 97's brought the energy to the Red White & Groove concert this Fourth of July.
Singer Rhett Miller and his band Old 97's brought the energy to the Red White & Groove concert this Fourth of July. Andrew Sherman
The second annual Red White & Groove concert took place at AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas on Monday, and the crowds came out to celebrate Independence Day. The event was headlined by the Old 97’s and also featured performances by Matt Hilyer and Summer Dean, Nikki Lane and Devon Gilfillian.

The show had a full crowd of folks of all ages. Dean joined Lane on stage for a few songs and Lane told the audience, “I want to be a Texan. Do I have to marry in to be one?”
click to enlarge It was a July Fourth full of music at Dallas' AT&T Discovery District. - ANDREW SHERMAN
It was a July Fourth full of music at Dallas' AT&T Discovery District.
Andrew Sherman

Devon Gilfillian proved to be a true rising star. His set was soulful, dynamic and really got people off the lawn and on their feet. It won't be long before he's headlining festivals.
click to enlarge Nikki Lane (left) joined Summer Dean on stage on Monday. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Nikki Lane (left) joined Summer Dean on stage on Monday.
Andrew Sherman

But no doubt, the highlight of the night was seeing Dallas’ very own Old 97’s come out and own their hometown show. After 29 years, the band still has the energy they had when they first hit the scene.
The free event in the Discovery District's pleasant outdoor setting was perfect for families. Hopefully it'll become a yearly tradition — there is not a more Dallas way to spend Independence Day.
click to enlarge Devon Gilfillian is a superstar in the making. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Devon Gilfillian is a superstar in the making.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Devon Gilfillian brought the soul to an Independence Day party in Dallas. - ANDREW SHERMAN
Devon Gilfillian brought the soul to an Independence Day party in Dallas.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge The Old 97's were the pride of Dallas on Monday. - ANDREW SHERMAN
The Old 97's were the pride of Dallas on Monday.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge The Old 97's sound as young as ever. - ANDREW SHERMAN
The Old 97's sound as young as ever.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge The crowds came out despite the heat to see acts such as Nikki Lane. - ANDREW SHERMAN
The crowds came out despite the heat to see acts such as Nikki Lane.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge The Old 97's headlined the Red White & Groove event on Iindependence Day. - ANDREW SHERMAN
The Old 97's headlined the Red White & Groove event on Iindependence Day.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge The AT&T Discovery District was the perfect setting for a night of Fourth of July concerts. - ANDREW SHERMAN
The AT&T Discovery District was the perfect setting for a night of Fourth of July concerts.
Andrew Sherman
