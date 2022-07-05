Old 97’s Helped Celebrate Independence Day in Dallas

click to enlarge It was a July Fourth full of music at Dallas' AT&T Discovery District. Andrew Sherman

The second annual Red White & Groove concert took place at AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas on Monday, and the crowds came out to celebrate Independence Day. The event was headlined by the Old 97’s and also featured performances by Matt Hilyer and Summer Dean, Nikki Lane and Devon Gilfillian.The show had a full crowd of folks of all ages. Dean joined Lane on stage for a few songs and Lane told the audience, “I want to be a Texan. Do I have to marry in to be one?”Devon Gilfillian proved to be a true rising star. His set was soulful, dynamic and really got people off the lawn and on their feet. It won't be long before he's headlining festivals.But no doubt, the highlight of the night was seeing Dallas’ very own Old 97’s come out and own their hometown show. After 29 years, the band still has the energy they had when they first hit the scene.The free event in the Discovery District's pleasant outdoor setting was perfect for families. Hopefully it'll become a yearly tradition — there is not a more Dallas way to spend Independence Day.