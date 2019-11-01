Music News: Elton John Returns, Sturgill Simpson Goes Arena-Sized and Louis Tomlinson Makes a Stop

You'll have another opportunity, if you missed the first one last year, to catch a rock legend in person on a farewell tour. The days of enjoying the intimacy of seeing a genre-bending firebrand in venues like Dada and The Bomb Factory have officially passed. You'll now need to bring the binoculars. However, as always, there are plenty of smaller-scale shows popping up that you'll surely want to lock in on the calendar. All of the details ahead in this week's concert announcements.



Sir Elton John has added additional dates to his Farewell tour. Sure, the legendary singer has legions of fans, but there are also, you know, books to sell and docu-films to promote. To follow up on his 2018 performance in town, he'll appear at American Airlines Center on June 26 and June 27. Now you can purchase tickets with his autobiography as holiday gifts. Tickets are on sale Nov. 1.

is coming back to these parts to make ya party and have the best times of your life. The global phenomenon, singer-rapper and light beer pitchman will be entertaining audiences up I-35 at the Global Event Center at WinStar on March 13 ... just in time for what is likely his favorite time of the year: spring break. Tickets are on sale Nov. 1. Storied singer-songwriter and bassist Juliana Hatfield is going out on tour with her band and will be performing fan favorites from her solo catalog, including her most recent album of originals, Weird , along with select covers from Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John and J uliana Hatfield Sings The Police . Locally, she'll appear at The Granada Theater on Jan. 21. Tickets are on sale Nov. 1.

is returning to the area for a performance at House of Blues on March 21. At 83, he's still going strong, heading out on the road for extended tours and holding forth at Chicago blues clubs for extended residencies. Tickets are on sale Nov. 1. Louis Tomlinson will be performing at South Side Ballroom on July 11. The one-time member of One Direction has embarked on a solo tour that has gained him large audiences on both sides of the pond. His recent single "We Made It" has given his former bandmates a run for their money on the pop charts. Tickets are on sale Nov. 1.