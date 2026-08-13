Eykah Badu and The Alchemist announce new release date for delayed collab album

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist have finally announced the release date for their highly anticipated, still untitled, collaboration album. On Thursday, the duo dropped a single titled “Witch Doctor” with the remaining tracks set to be released on Aug. 28. Allegedly. Let’s hope our optimism isn’t misplaced, because another album delay might be our breaking point.

As of Aug. 13, the 16-track album is listed on streaming services as “Sorry, we don’t have an album title yet …” Not exactly the most comforting title for a fan base accustomed to postponements. The album was reportedly recorded in Los Angeles and Dallas over 18 months. It will be Badu’s first full-length studio release in over a decade.

At least this gives us time to learn the words to all six minutes of “Witch Doctor.” We suppose good things are worth waiting for, and the lead single may be the Queen of Neo-Soul’s pinky promise to give us the type of music only she can.

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Badu has been performing unreleased tracks from the album at sporadic performances under the alter ego “IMEHO,” which stands for “I’m me, ho.” .

Fans (including us), have been awaiting this album for a year now, as the initial release date was scheduled for August 2025. But, to our dismay, Badu announced at the time that the album would not be released on its scheduled date. Then, the album was supposed to be named “Abi & Alan,” and a single, “Next to You,” was pre-released. That track has been dropped from the current roster found on streaming services, though.

Badu will kick off an international tour on Sept. 10, skipping Texas completely. We in Dallas have a homecourt advantage, though, becasue you never quite know what she’s cooking up. But don’t hold your breath; crazier things have happened in Badu-land than a twice-delayed album.