Music News: Femme Fatales, Turnpike Troubadours Highlight The Week’s Concert Announcements

The outdoor venues continue to heat up in scheduling, as summer is right around the corner. Check out the area additions for those locations and a few more choice announcements in this week's batch of concert announcements.
- The Femme It Forward Tour, featuring Monica, Brandy, Mya and Keri Hilson, is set to take the stage of The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 17. This multi-format series of all-female concerts is designed to “spotlight the entertainment industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries, both on the stage and behind the scenes,” according to the tour's announcement. Tickets are on sale April 26 at livenation.com.
- Social Distortion and Flogging Molly are teaming up for a summer tour that spans most of North America. Locally, they will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 13. Expect gear-heads, tattoos and lots of punk fervor spread out across the Irving venue that night. Tickets are on sale April 26 at livenation.com.
- Rapper Wiz Khalifa brings his Decent Exposure Tour to Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 3. The Grammy and Golden Globe winner is touring heavily across North America behind his recently released mixtape Fly TImes, Vol. 1. Tickets are on sale April 26 at livenation.com.
- Red-dirt country band Turnpike Troubadours are coming to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for an Aug. 24 show. The Oklahoma natives and Texas favorites are continuing to ride a wave of momentum that has seen them play larger stages each time around these parts. Tickets are on sale April 26 at livenation.com.
- Self-proclaimed "French cruise directors" Polo & Pan are bringing their much-ballyhooed electronic tour to Canton Hall for a performance on Nov. 10. Fresh off a memorable performance at Coachella, the duo are embarking on an ambitious tour that should continue to build momentum. Tickets are on sale April 26 at ticketfly.com.
- Ray Wylie Hubbard has his annual two-night stand at The Kessler Theater forthcoming. The longtime Americana artist and boisterous storyteller will play the venerable Oak Cliff venue on June 8 and 9. Tickets are on sale April 26 at prekindle.com.
- Longtime Pentatonix member Avi Kaplan is hitting the road this year on a solo outing. The singer-songwriter is keeping things more concise and cozy as he plays much smaller venues than the cavernous stadiums and theaters occupied by his main band. Tickets are on sale April 26 at prekindle.com.
