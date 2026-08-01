Fuerza Regida takes música Mexicana to new levels at sold-out stadium show

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Back in the 1990s, Chalino Sánchez changed música Mexicana forever when he brought his corridos from Mexico to stages across the United States. At the time, it was impossible to imagine the kind of music that was once treated as too regional, too rough around the edges, too niche would one day be selling out stadiums across America.

But more than three decades later, Fuerza Regida took over Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, on July 31 for their “This Is Our Dream Stadium Tour.” Unlike the Rangers, Fuerza Regida had no problem selling out the arena.

For a band that started in the late 2010s playing backyard shows, packing a stadium with more than 40,000 felt more like a victory lap on Friday night. It was proof that corridos, música Mexicana and the Mexican-American experience have officially moved from the margins of “regional” to the main stage of music as a whole.

The show started right on time, and frontman Jesús Ortiz Paz, better known as JOP, opened the show with a playful Michael Jackson-inspired bit, nodding to the star’s legendary Super Bowl halftime entrance from the ’90s. First, he appeared on the screen. Then, suddenly, he popped out above it.

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Fuerza Regida played the hits from each of their albums, in order, changing their outfits to match the eras. Andrew Sherman

From there, Fuerza Regida launched into “Marlboro Rojo,” one of the group’s biggest songs to date. But instead of staying in the present, the show quickly turned into something more ambitious: a trip through the band’s history.

On the massive screen, JOP and the group were shown hopping into a Chevrolet 454, a truck emblematic of música Mexicana and it’s surrounding culture. If Marty McFly had the DeLorean, JOP had the 454. And according to the visuals, this truck could also time travel.

The first stop was 2018. JOP and the band emerged, taking the crowd back to the early days with “Radicamos en South Central,” the song that helped start it all. Instantly, the stadium felt like a massive backyard party. For longtime fans, it was a blast from the past. For newer fans, it was a reminder that Fuerza Regida’s current stadium-sized moment did not happen overnight.

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The arena show was packed with Fuerza Regida’s loyal fans. Andrew Sherman

That became one of the show’s strongest themes. Each year on their journey through time represented a different chapter in the group’s evolution, and every era came with its own sound, look, attitude and emotional connection to the fans.

The early run of songs leaned into the nostalgia that longtime fans have been craving. Tracks like “Sigo Chambeando” and “El Dinero Los Cambio” brought back the raw, scrappy energy of the group’s beginning. JOP knew exactly what fans wanted, and for a moment, he gave them the old Fuerza.

The five-piece band was joined by a roster of instrumentalists necessary to create música Mexicana. Andrew Sherman

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Songs like “Me Acostumbre A Lo Bueno” and “Descansando” were clear fan favorites, but things started to shift when the show reached 2022’s “Pa Que Hablen” era. The stadium exploded with cheers when Fuerza Regida played songs from 2023 release “Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada.” From then on, it was hit after hit: “TQM,” “Sabor Fresa,” “Crazyz,” “Barbiez” and, of course, “Una Cerveza.”

A highlight of the show came when Texas legend Bobby Pulido stepped out to perform “Desvelado.” The entire crowd seemed to understand Mexican musical history in real time. Pulido has a long history in the game, and having him perform such an iconic song in front of a stadium-sized crowd was surreal. The moment served as a bridge of sorts between generations of Mexican-American music. And it’s that acute understanding of musical forebears that sets Fuerza Regida apart.

The show later moved into the 2024 release “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido,” delivering fans songs like “Enculado” and other heartbreak-heavy cuts before shifting into one of the night’s most visually ambitious sections for “Pero No Te Enamores.”

On a no-expense-spared tour, the band was joined by a DJ, while background dancers filled the stage and pyrotechnics shot flames into the air. Songs like “Nel,” “Fresita” and “Sofia” turned the stadium into a full-blown party. JOP changed into a leather jacket and a look much closer to the version of him fans see today, matching the sleeker, more experimental energy of the music.

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The production budget for the tour was high, but it made the night extra special for the audience. Andrew Sherman

For a second, Fuerza Regida shot into the future, all the way to 2032, for “67.” The show was not only about where Fuerza Regida had been. It was also about where they might be going.

After that, they brought the crowd back to 2025 with newer songs like “Chavalitas,” “GodFather” and “Ansiedad.” By then, the show had already covered so much ground that it was hard not to appreciate how many different versions of Fuerza Regida have existed.

Throughout the night, the energy stayed at level 10. Fans were jumping, screaming, singing, dancing and, in some cases, crying. The crowd leaned young, with a lot of fans somewhere between maybe 18 and 28, but there were also plenty of older listeners who seemed to relish in finally being able to enjoy música Mexicana in a stadium. That range speaks to Fuerza Regida’s cultural impact.

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The music speaks directly to a younger Mexican-American audience, sure, but it also carries enough tradition, attitude and emotional weight to connect beyond age and expectations. Friday night’s crowd was surely filled with fans who have grown up with the band’s music, arguing over eras and memorizing every lyric as they watched the group grow into stadium-sized stars.

Fuerza Regida has evolved through time, and it’s not something they shy from. Andrew Sherman

As the night drew to a close, Fuerza Regida kept the momentum going with tracks like the “Cuando No Era Cantante” remix, which brought a fun reggaetón twist to the set. Then, to bring everything full circle, they closed with a “Marlboro Rojo” reprise.

It was an apt ending, as it captured the wider magic of the night: flexing, nostalgia, Mexican-American pride, partying and embracing the popularization of a once-underestimated genre. As Latin music continues to dominate globally, música Mexicana has become one of its most powerful forces, and Fuerza Regida has played a major role in making that happen. They have not just benefited from the movement; they have served as some of its architects.

So, to anyone who deems Fuerza Regida as sell-outs, we’d agree in that they sold out an electric stadium tour.