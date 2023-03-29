The Academy of Country Music Awards Taps Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton to Host in May

The next edition of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards will be in Frisco, and two country music superstars will host the event.
The ACM announced Wednesday that Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will host the awards ceremony on May 11 at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.
This will be Brooks' first time hosting the annual country music awards and Parton's second consecutive time. Last year's ceremony took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Miranda Lambert won the Entertainer of the Year award. It was her 37th ACM award, setting a record for the most ACM awards won by a single artist.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video and other Amazon channels including Amazon Fashion, Amazon Music's Twitch Channel and Amazon's Freevee channel. This marks the second time that a streaming service will broadcast the annual music awards event. The first broadcast, hosted by Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, picked up an Emmy for Outstanding Technical Direction at the 74th Annual Emmy awards.
This year's country music awards ceremony will also be the second time the ACM has tapped the Dallas-Fort Worth area to serve as a host city for the event. The 50th ACM Awards in 2015 were held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The show set a Guinness World Record for the awards show with the highest attendance with 70,252 people in the arena, according to the Guinness records.
Nominees for this year's awards haven't been announced yet. The Academy of Country Music has released the list of nominees for its annual radio awards, and KSCS New Country 96.3 FM picked up a nod for Radio Station of the Year in a mass market, according to the ACM website. Last year, the Fort Worth station won the National Association of Broadcasts' Country Radio Station of the Year for the first time in its broadcast history.
Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement following the announcement that Frisco would host the annual awards show, congratulating the city for becoming the AMC's newest host city.
"Country music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in our state's cultural traditions," Abbott wrote. "I look forward to working alongside city leaders as they prepare to host and celebrate artists cherished by Texans and people from across the world."