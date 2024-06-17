 Texas George Strait Concert Breaks Attendance Record From 1977 | Dallas Observer
George Strait's Texas Concert Breaks Grateful Dead's U.S. Attendance Record

The country giant has broken many records, including the most No. 1 albums in country music. Now he's set a new concert attendance record. Sorry, Deadheads.
June 17, 2024
Texas native George Strait just set another record in his legendary music career.
Texas giant George Strait has set yet another record in his decades-long, chart-topping career. 


Last Saturday, the country singer played to a crowd of 110,905 fans at Kyle Field in College Station, setting an all-time attendance record for a ticketed concert in the United States. The previous record was held by the Grateful Dead for nearly 50 years, after they attracted 107,019 fans to their 1977 show at New Jersey’s Raceway Park.


Strait is no stranger to setting records. The Lone Star native has the most No. 1 singles of any artist in any music genre, as well as the most No. 1 albums, gold albums and platinum albums in the history of country music. He is also the only artist to chart a top 10 hit every year for 30 years and has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the bestselling music artists of all time.


To reward his Texas crowd for their record-breaking efforts, Strait debuted two of his new songs, “MIA in MIA” and “The Little Things.” The tracks are part of his upcoming album, Cowboys and Dreamers. The 13-song album, Strait's first new release since 2019, will drop in September.


While Strait doesn’t have any more Texas concerts lined up, he still has four remaining 2024 concert dates: in Salt Lake City, Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas. The singer joked at his Texas show that he was “ashamed” to have finally played his first show at Kyle Field this year, but said he would be happy to return.


“Just invite me back, I’ll come!” Strait said.

Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture writer at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.
