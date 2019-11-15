Music News: Harry Styles, Tool and The Black Crowes Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

It's a lengthy list of concert announcements this week, so settle in. There's a Brit global superstar, a retooled classic rock super group and a semi-underground cult favorite leading the way. Beyond that, there's plenty more in venues large and small.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.