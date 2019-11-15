Music News: Harry Styles, Tool and The Black Crowes Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

It's a lengthy list of concert announcements this week, so settle in. There's a Brit global superstar, a retooled classic rock super group and a semi-underground cult favorite leading the way. Beyond that, there's plenty more in venues large and small.
Rittz, Dizzy Wright, Whitney Peyton and Ekoh
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 / 6:30pm @ Gas Monkey Live 10110 Technology Blvd Dallas TX 7522010110 Technology Blvd, Dallas TX 75220
For King and Country
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 / 7:00pm @ College Park Center 601 S. Pecan St. Arlington TX 76019601 S. Pecan St., Arlington TX 76019
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: William Waldrop - Unforgettable Nat and Natalie
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Bass Performance Hall 330 E 4th Street Fort Worth TX 76102330 E 4th Street, Fort Worth TX 76102View more dates and times at this location >
Harry Styles is continuing his steady climb toward becoming the preeminent global pop star. His new album, Fine Line, arrives next month and a worldwide tour will follow. His local appearance will be Aug. 13 at AAC, with the very cool special guest, Jenny Lewis. Tickets are on sale Nov. 22
- The Black Crowes are getting the band back together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark album, Shake Your Money Maker. Hopefully, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson can keep the peace long enough to get them to the start of the tour, which begins June 17, and comes to Dallas two nights later on the 19th for a performance at Dos Equis Pavilion. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Tool is in the middle of a worldwide tour in support of their hit new album, Fear Inoculum. The success of the band's reemergence has led to a hearty booking of new tour dates, including a Dallas stop at American Airlines Center on Jan. 22. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- ALT 103.7 FM is presenting a pretty cool double bill of indie rock on May 29 at South Side Ballroom. Local Natives and Foals will share the stage for what promises to be a raucous evening of catchy and eclectic compositions. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Rapper Roddy Ricch is heading our way for a performance on Jan. 22 at Canton Hall. His Anti-Social Tour will be spanning the country, gaining larger and larger crowds as his star continues to rise and his songs climb higher up the Billboard charts. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- YBN Cordae is an up-and-coming rapper, songwriter and singer hailing from Maryland. He toured behind his debut album, The Lost Boy, and served as the opening act for an extensive outing with Logic. He's back out headlining shows of his own and will appear at Trees on Feb. 29. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Canadian indie-rockers Wolf Parade are back out on tour and will also be releasing a new album, Thin Mind. It's the band's second release since 2017 when they reemerged after a hiatus. They'll perform at Trees on Feb. 4. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Swedish EDM duo Galantis will be out on the road in 2020 with an extensive worldwide tour. Their most recent single, "Faith," features an unlikely collaborator on vocals — none other than country music legend Dolly Parton. They'll perform April 10 at The Bomb Factory. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- The Majestic Theatre will host An Evening With The Monkees on April 16. With over 50 years of hits in the books, the evolving lineup continues to carry their singalong hits to mass audiences. Their upcoming spring outing should be no different. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Jacob Collier has made himself into a celebrity the way many do these days: YouTube. His online videos featuring his creative interpretations of top-40 hits and legacy songs have garnered millions of views and, of course, led to a headlining tour of his own. He'll appear at The Theatre at Grand Prairie on April 28. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Dragan Roganovic, better known as Dirty South,will be embarking on his All I Need Tour next year. As one of the most innovative artists on the EDM scene, his shows are all-out affairs that involve re-imagined beats and a heady dose of audience participation. Tickets for his Feb. 7 performance at The Granada Theater are on sale Nov. 15.
- GARZA is a collaborative musical experience led by Rob Garza, one-half of the electronic outfit Thievery Corporation. With a sleeker, poppier collection of songs, the outfit aims to broaden the palette set by Rob's previous endeavors. They'll appear at The Granada Theater on Feb. 12. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Doyle Bramhall II is a regular visitor to the DFW live music scene. With influences spanning the guitar hero spectrum from Stevie Ray Vaughan to Eric Clapton, he shreds with authority and keeps the audiences coming. He'll play The Granada Theater on Feb. 14. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Husband-and-wife duo Tennis are gearing up for the release of their upcoming album, Swimmer. An extensive North American tour will follow, which will include a stop at The Granada Theater on Feb. 27. Austin-based singer-songwriter Anna Burch will open. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- Real Estate have announced a 23-date U.S. tour coming up in 2020. The indie rock outfit have been playing some new music lately on tour stops that is slated for an upcoming release. They'll play locally at The Granada Theater on May 12, with Meg Baird opening. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- The Old Friends Acoustic Tour featuring Ben Rector and Cody Fry will be heading our way for a performance at The Majestic Theatre on March 13. Both artists have some recent material, which is likely to be featured alongside some of their better known pop material. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- The Kessler Theater will host an evening of music from Americana powerhouse Amanda Shires on March 20. She's the singer-songwriter, fiddler and one-fourth of super group The Highwomen. With countless shows performed in countless venues, she never fails to disappoint. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
- 105.7 FM is hosting Smooth Winter Groove III on Jan. 18 at The Theater at Grand Prairie. The stellar evening of tunes should make for a festive feature. Joe, Anthony Hamilton, Jagged Edge and Brownstone highlight this year's version. Tickets are on sale Nov. 15.
