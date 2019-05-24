Music News: Erykah Badu Teams With Dallas Symphony, and Incubus Marks an Anniversary

We've got Erykah Badu performing with special guests, Texas blues riffers coming to town and a couple of nice reunion shows heading our way. All that and more ahead in this week's concert announcements.
- Erykah Badu is joining up with the Dallas Symphony for an aptly named "Hometown Jam Session." This unique performance should be one of the highlights of the summer, set for June 21 at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Tickets are on sale May 24 at mydso.com.
- The Sixties Sound, a nostalgic night of vintage pop and rock tunes, is heading to The Theatre at Grand Prairie on Sept. 27. Headlined by The Monkees' Micky Dolenz, the performance will also feature a set from The Fab Four, one of the nation's leading Beatles interpreters. Tickets are on sale May 24 at axs.com.
- Texas bluesman Delbert McClinton will perform at The Granada Theater on Aug. 2. The legendary craftsman has a large following of loyal admirers that makes each one of his many local visits festive and warmly receptive. Tickets are on sale May 24 at prekindle.com.
- The Granada Theater will also host a Nov. 1 performance from Blackalicious. The longtime duo, composed of Gift of Gab and Chief Xcel, have been making tongue-twisting, complex rhymes and groove-inflected beats for well over 25 years. Tickets are on sale May 24 at prekindle.com.
- Kentucky-based country singer Tyler Childers is heading out on a lengthy North American tour in support of his upcoming album, Country Squire. Locally, he'll perform up the road at the Global Event Center at WinStar on Oct. 5. Tickets are on sale May 24 at ticketmaster.com.
- Alt-rockers Blue October will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 19. The long-running alternative rock band is continuing with their lengthy North American tour that also just recently saw them perform locally at this month's KAABOO Festival. Tickets are on sale May 24 at livenation.com.
- Incubus will perform on back-to-back evenings at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. The indie rock fan favorites are out touring behind the 20th anniversary of their hit album, Make Yourself. Le Butcherettes will open both shows on Nov. 22 and 23. Tickets are on sale May 24 at livenation.com.
