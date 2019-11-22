Lamb of God Vocalist Randy Blythe to Join Pigface’s First Dallas Show in 16 Years

Lambs and pigs will come together this weekend when Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe joins Pigface at the Granada Theater.

Chicago-based industrial supergroup Pigface recently kicked off their first tour in 14 years, and this run sees the band playing Granada Theater on Sunday. It will be Pigface's first Dallas show since their 2003 appearance at the Bronco Bowl’s Canyon Club room (where the Home Depot on Fort Worth Avenue now stands).

Over the past 30 years, Pigface has gone through literally dozens of lineup changes, even with a 14-year period of dormancy. This is by design.

Each tour has an entirely different batch of artists and collaborators, and over the years, pro tem touring members and collaborators have included Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Nivek Ogre from Skinny Puppy, Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jello Biafra from Dead Kennedys, Justin Pearson from The Locust, Genesis P-Orridge from Throbbing Gristle and, again, dozens of others.

With such a diverse and star-studded pedigree behind them, naturally there was speculation and anticipation over which artists would play which shows, and for Dallas, one particular juggernaut in the metal world will be fronting Pigface: Randy Blythe from Lamb of God.

It almost didn’t happen.

At first, Blythe was reportedly slated to perform only the first five dates of the band’s tour. Dallas is the tour’s sixth stop, so we would have missed it by just one day. However, on Tuesday it was announced that Blythe will, in fact, be partaking in the remainder of Pigface’s tour following that.

“I am now doing the whole tour! Getting to play with people like Gaelynn Lea is one of the reasons I love being in Pigface so much! Let the industrial madness begin!” said the Lamb of God vocalist in a statement.

In addition to core member Martin Atkins (Public Image Ltd., Killing Joke, Nine Inch Nails), Blythe will join members of KMFDM, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, among many others. Select shows (i.e., not this one) will feature special guest appearances from Danny Carey from Tool and Chris Connelly from Ministry and Revolting Cocks.

Atkins says in the same press release: "I can't believe it's been over 14 years since we were out on tour. If anything, it feels more powerful, more connected, more dangerous, more exciting and more important than it ever has before. For all of us; band and audience included."

We reached out to Pigface's management, but we have not received a response.