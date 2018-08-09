Records Collecting Dust II Documents the American Hardcore Punk Pioneers

San Diego-based filmmaker Jason Blackmore has spent plenty of time playing in bands and touring the country. For the past handful of years, he’s documented a number of the most influential musicians on him. Namely, American hardcore punk pioneers. Blackmore just likes to sit down and talk to people about what made them want to play music.

His new film, Records Collecting Dust II, is set to premiere Aug. 30 at the Texas Theatre. The sequel to his first film that came out in 2015, Records Collecting Dust II focuses on hardcore heroes from the East Coast. The list is impressive, from Ian MacKaye of Minor Threat and Fugazi to John Joseph of Cro-Mags to Roger Miret of Agnostic Front to Dave Smalley of DYS and Dag Nasty to Amy Pickering of Fire Party and Dischord Records.

“For me, it’s about interviewing people that changed my life,” Blackmore says between dropping off fliers for an upcoming screening in San Diego, “people that had a very big impact on me as a teenager in the '80s and discovering punk rock around 1983, 1984.”