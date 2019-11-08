Music News: Journey, David Gray and Marc Anthony Headline This Week’s Concert Announcements

Good times ahead for 2020 as new concert dates roll in to our market. We've got some things lined up for The Granada, The Kessler and some of the bigger sheds, too. If you haven't found your calendar filling up yet, this week might change that. Read on for the details.

The latest album from Best Coast , titled Always Tomorrow , comes out early next year. In the meantime, they've released a catchy single called "For The First Time." In accordance with the album release, the duo of Bethany Cosentino and Bobb Bruno will hit the road for a lengthy tour that will make a stop at The Granada Theater on March 29. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

American soul, R&B artist Allen Stone returns to the area for a Feb. 8 performance at The Granada Theater. His new song, "Give You Blue" co-written with Mike Posner, is the latest track of his forthcoming new album, Building Balance . Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

English singer-songwriter David Gray will be out on tour next year celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark album, White Ladder . The tour will make an extensive run through North America, inspiring nostalgic singalongs for folks reminiscing their college and early adult years. Catch him here at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Aug. 7. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

Bonnie Bishop and Mike and the Moonpies will play a post-Christmas concert at The Kessler Theater on Dec. 27. Bishop is a Texas circuit regular and a Grammy winner who regularly brings a crowd to her shows. The Moonpies recorded their latest album at ... no big deal ... the famed Abbey Road Studios. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

Married Americana duo, Drew and Ellie Holcomb , will be bringing their You & Me Tour to The Kessler Theater on Jan. 24. They mostly tour apart, Drew with his band, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, and Ellie as a solo Christian-based singer-songwriter. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will make their annual pilgrimage back to The Kessler Theater on Feb. 16. A bona fide country music legend, Stuart is also one of the best purveyors of classic rock, particularly as a torchbearer for the California surf-rock and Laurel Canyon stylings. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

Former Pentatonix member Avi Kaplan also makes frequent appearances at The Kessler. He'll return March 7 as he continues touring behind his impressive and growing catalog of solo work that is anchored in contemplative and pastoral settings. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

EDM artist Chelsea Cutler is quickly becoming one of the leading lights in the ever-evolving scene. Her previous local appearance resulted in a sweaty mess of dancing bodies at a sold-out Trees, so her upgrade in capacity to Canton Hall should also result in similar controlled mayhem. Tickets for the Feb. 15 show go on sale Nov. 8.

R&B-influenced pop artist Marc Anthony still commands a loyally devoted audience. His last local appearance at American Airlines Center was packed close to a sellout, and his influence still reigns over Latin musicians today. He'll headline the AAC again on Feb. 28. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros are the featured guests of honor on the forthcoming new album from AWOLNATION . The alternative rockers will be on the road for much of the upcoming year in response to the release and will be appearing here on June 14 at South Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.

And, Journey is still out there waving the classic rock, FM-gold flag decades after their biggest hits. It seems as if it's been that long since YouTube sensation Arnel Pineda took over the lead vocals, but alas, he's only been around with the band since 2007. Plan ahead and score tickets to their appearance at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 8. As a cool bonus, the Pretenders are also on the bill. Tickets are on sale Nov. 8.