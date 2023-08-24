 Keanu Reeves and His Band Dogstar Are Playing Dallas in September | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concerts

Keanu Reeves Is Coming to Dallas (and So Is His Band)

You might not have heard of Dogstar but you're probably a fan of its bass player, Keanu Reeves.
August 24, 2023
Here's your chance to profess your love for Keanu Reeves, the Little Buddha of our times, when he pays the Granada in September.
Here's your chance to profess your love for Keanu Reeves, the Little Buddha of our times, when he pays the Granada in September. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Share this:
It’s rare for the bass player to be the biggest star in a band (just facts), but that is how it happened for Dogstar. The group came together thanks to a chance meeting in Los Angeles between drummer Robert Milhouse and an affable, rising actor named Keanu Reeves.

It was 1991, and Reeves was hot off the release of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Point Break, before he'd blow up like the bomb on the bus in Speed and go on to influence Western philosophy with The Matrix.

The rock band, originally named Small Fecal Matter — quite unappetizing for a group that met in a grocery store — eventually settled on "Dogstar" and on singer/guitarist Bret Domrose. It hit a few milestones by opening for David Bowie and playing festivals such as Glastonbury. The band released a few albums in the early ‘90s and called it quits in the early 2000s after a … just-whelming career that was eclipsed, and of course fueled, by its biggest star.

But like Bill and Ted, the group is back for more excellent adventures. After reuniting in the pandemic, members wrote an album titled Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, which drops in October.

And now, WHOA. Dogstar is playing in Dallas as part of the group’s North American tour. The band will be stopping by the Granada Theater on Sept. 26. Tickets start at $50.

September is shaping up to be an interesting month in live music with indie queen Lana Del Rey recently announcing a Sept. 19 date in Dos Equis Pavilion and Pink playing Sept. 30.

Keanu Reeves, whose name (as every fan knows) means “Cool breeze over the mountains” in Hawaiian, is best known these days as a nice-guy internet boyfriend, the star with the highest approval rating probably ever (hated only and inexplicably by Matthew Perry) and for getting the opposite of MeToo-ed — every day there’s a new story surfacing about Reeves’ secret acts of kindness.

But he just wants to “slap-a the bass,” and will probably perform with Dogstar as his Sad Keanu best, with most of his hair covering his face while wearing all-black. Just a prediction. As a reminder of Keanu Reeves' own wise words to Stephen Colbert about his thoughts on the afterlife, those who love him will not want to miss him. And, oh yeah, his band will be there too.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.
Contact: Eva Raggio

Trending

Pros and Cons: Metallica Went Back for Seconds in Arlington Sunday Night

Concert Reviews

Pros and Cons: Metallica Went Back for Seconds in Arlington Sunday Night

By Garrett Gravley
Beck and Phoenix Bring Their Summer Odyssey to Dallas

Concerts

Beck and Phoenix Bring Their Summer Odyssey to Dallas

By Andrew Sherman
Metallica Kicks Off No Repeat Weekend in Arlington with Plenty of Fuel, Fire and That Which We Desire

Concert Reviews

Metallica Kicks Off No Repeat Weekend in Arlington with Plenty of Fuel, Fire and That Which We Desire

By David Fletcher
Lana Del Rey Announces a Dallas Concert in September

Concerts

Lana Del Rey Announces a Dallas Concert in September

By Eva Raggio
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation