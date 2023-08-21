 Dallas Is One of the Lucky Few To Make Lana Del Rey's Tour | Dallas Observer
Lana Del Rey Announces a Dallas Concert in September

Summer sadness is over, and fall sadness it is: Lana Del Rey is coming to Dallas.
August 21, 2023
Lana Del Rey, pictured at her Dallas concert in 2018, is coming back to DFW.
Lana Del Rey, pictured at her Dallas concert in 2018, is coming back to DFW. Mike Broooks
It’s nearly impossible to scroll online without hearing Lana Del Rey. Among TikTok’s fine print there’s a rule stating that every video must be backdropped by songs such as “Radio,” “Doin Time” or “Jealous Girl.”

The indie pop icon, whom Taylor Swift has called “the best we’ve ever had” (among her endless praise of Del Rey), is known for her grave-deep vocals, proclivity for vintage and cinematic, dark cabaret style that has spawned thousands of imitators — not to mention indie sleaze enthusiasts chasing a Lana mood.

Though she’s been a bit elusive, Del Rey played an impromptu set with Nikki Lane in Dallas in October 2022. At a recent concert in Mexico City, the audience fell under an “energy wave” that created a "swooning" domino effect or, according to Twitter, a wave of spirits played the crowd like a ouija board.

So pack your smelling salts, Lana stans. The “Sad Girl” singer is back on tour, finally. And Dallas is one of the lucky few (10, to be exact) cities to make her list. On Monday, Live Nation announced a limited-run tour to support Del Rey’s March release Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which kicks off Sept. 14 in Tennessee and stops at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on Sept. 19. She’s also scheduled to play Oct. 1 at the All Things Go Festival in Maryland with Boygenius.

Summertime sadness is officially over.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 on Ticketmaster. Vivid Seats is selling presale tickets starting at $87. In the meantime, here’s our list of Dallas’ best indie sleaze bars to live out your Lana Del Rey fantasies. 
