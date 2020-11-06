Music News: Kelly Clarkson's Christmas Song, Luna Luna's New Video

Do we need another Christmas song? If it's by Kelly Clarkson, sure.

Your week in music news, in case you missed it:

Oak Cliff native band Luna Luna released a new music video to their new single, "Time," their first release since their 2019 EP Carousel. The Latinx band is known for their unique blend of pop and rock with an '80s retro tone.

A tenth Foo Fighters album seems imminent. The band confirmed earlier this year they completed the follow up to their 2017 album Concrete and Gold and have posted mysterious animated video messages on Instagram with no caption or context. The band is expected to perform this week on Saturday Night Live’s post-election episode, a coveted spot, along with host Dave Chappelle.

Dallas Hope Charities announced the purchase of a new transitional home for LGBTQ youth that will be named after the late Riley Gale of Power Trip. The frontman was a big advocate for LGBTQ equality and donated proceeds from ticket sales to the charity back in January of this year.

Regina Marsha Gulley is looking to embrace their sobriety under their music identity Eye Moon the Experience. The Texarkana native stopped drinking and doing coke, which has led them to a more creative a fulfilling life professionally and personally.

Kelly Clarkson is releasing a new Christmas track, because why the hell not? The Texas native is releasing a cover of the other popular song called “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, originally by Vince Vance & the Valiants. Clarkson is a queen of Top 40 hits and her previous Christmas album, Wrapped in Red, released in 2013, was a (no surprise!) success.

Upcoming shows:

On Friday, the Kessler Green, the lawn behind Kessler Theater, is hosting State Fair Records’ Damoyee as part of the Fall on the Kessler Green outdoor concert. Award-winning Damoyee is a multi-talented musician and composer who brings a mixture of R&B, pop and jazz to her work. Her album, The Whole Truth, was released in 2019. The concert is free though guests are encouraged to reserve a picnic table.

The legendary It’ll Do Club is hosting dance artist Eskuche on Friday. The artist has released a number of EPs this year and will be accompanied by artist Faucon for their opening act. Tickets are $10- $250. Masks and social distancing are required.

Fort Worth’s Squeezebox Bandits will perform on Saturday at Magnolia Motor Lounge. The Texas blues and country band was recently nominated for a Dallas Observer Music Award. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be enforced at the show. Tickets are $10 dollars.