Music News: Mary J. Blige and Nas, Keith Urban and The Chainsmokers Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

It's a shorter list than usual this week for concert announcements, but there are still some good things to find. Some nostalgia, some top 40 chart toppers and some country jams headline the new listings.
- Mary J. Blige and Nas are teaming up for a joint outing this summer and fall. Their Together Tour will sweep into Dos Equis Pavilion for a night of celebratory and vintage tunes Aug. 22. Tickets are on sale April 19 at livenation.com.
- Chart-topping electro-poppers The Chainsmokers are embarking on a lengthy tour that will bring them to American Airlines Center on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Expect lots of lasers and confetti, and the assembled masses to readily participate in the glee. Lennon Stella opens. Tickets are on sale April 19 at ticketmaster.com.
- CAKE and Ben Folds Five are teaming up for a lengthy summer and fall North American tour. The kindred spirits and longtime friends should make for a happy and raucous evening of tunes. Tickets for their Sept. 19 performance at The Theatre at Grand Prairie go on sale April 19 at axs.com.
- Speaking of kindred spirits, Calexico and Iron & Wine have toured and recorded together quite frequently over the years. Their unique blends of intimate song craft, desert loneliness and hushed mystery sound pretty amazing, both separately and together. Catch them both Sept. 29 at The Majestic Theatre. Tickets are on sale April 19 at axs.com.
- Genre benders The Paper Kites are performing at The Kessler on Sept. 28. The Australian quintet is busy touring behind On the Corner Where You Live, a collection of songs and instrumentals that have earned the band a larger audience. Tickets are on sale April 19 at prekindle.com.
- Zach Condon, better known by his stage name, Beirut, is keeping busy this summer and fall touring behind his recently released album, Gallipoli. On Nov. 23, he'll play The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale April 19 at prekindle.com.
- Maze, featuring Frankie Beverly, the long-running American soul band, are making their usual tour around the country this year. As devotedly energetic crowds have been following them around for years, expect a big draw as they play The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sept. 7. Tickets are on sale April 19 at livenation.com.
- Keith Urban brings his long-running tour to the area for an Oct. 18 appearance at the Choctaw Grand Theater. The Australian singer-guitarist has been active in the cover song business lately, with a few of his interpretations building steam through the internet. Tickets are on sale April 19 at ticketmaster.com.
- Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are heading out on a lengthy North American tour. The classic rock combo has seen their songs stand the test of time as they've been on the radio for decades. Catch them at The Global Event Center at WinStar Resort and Casino on Sept. 7. Tickets are on sale April 19 at ticketmaster.com.
