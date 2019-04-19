 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Tickets for Ben Folds' new tour with CAKE, including a September stop in Grand Prairie, go on sale today.
Tickets for Ben Folds' new tour with CAKE, including a September stop in Grand Prairie, go on sale today.
Big Hassle

Music News: Mary J. Blige and Nas, Keith Urban and The Chainsmokers Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

Jeff Strowe | April 19, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

It's a shorter list than usual this week for concert announcements, but there are still some good things to find. Some nostalgia, some top 40 chart toppers and some country jams headline the new listings.

  • Mary J. Blige and Nas are teaming up for a joint outing this summer and fall. Their Together Tour will sweep into Dos Equis Pavilion for a night of celebratory and vintage tunes Aug. 22. Tickets are on sale April 19 at livenation.com.
  • Chart-topping electro-poppers The Chainsmokers are embarking on a lengthy tour that will bring them to American Airlines Center on Halloween night, Oct. 31. Expect lots of lasers and confetti, and the assembled masses to readily participate in the glee. Lennon Stella opens. Tickets are on sale April 19 at ticketmaster.com.
  • CAKE and Ben Folds Five are teaming up for a lengthy summer and fall North American tour. The kindred spirits and longtime friends should make for a happy and raucous evening of tunes. Tickets for their Sept. 19 performance at The Theatre at Grand Prairie go on sale April 19 at axs.com.
  • Speaking of kindred spirits, Calexico and Iron & Wine have toured and recorded together quite frequently over the years. Their unique blends of intimate song craft, desert loneliness and hushed mystery sound pretty amazing, both separately and together. Catch them both Sept. 29 at The Majestic Theatre. Tickets are on sale April 19 at axs.com.
  • Genre benders The Paper Kites are performing at The Kessler on Sept. 28. The Australian quintet is busy touring behind On the Corner Where You Live, a collection of songs and instrumentals that have earned the band a larger audience. Tickets are on sale April 19 at prekindle.com.
  • Zach Condon, better known by his stage name, Beirut, is keeping busy this summer and fall touring behind his recently released album, Gallipoli. On Nov. 23, he'll play The Granada Theater. Tickets are on sale April 19 at prekindle.com.
  • Maze, featuring Frankie Beverly, the long-running American soul band, are making their usual tour around the country this year. As devotedly energetic crowds have been following them around for years, expect a big draw as they play The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sept. 7. Tickets are on sale April 19 at livenation.com.
  • Keith Urban brings his long-running tour to the area for an Oct. 18 appearance at the Choctaw Grand Theater. The Australian singer-guitarist has been active in the cover song business lately, with a few of his interpretations building steam through the internet. Tickets are on sale April 19 at ticketmaster.com.
  • Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are heading out on a lengthy North American tour. The classic rock combo has seen their songs stand the test of time as they've been on the radio for decades. Catch them at The Global Event Center at WinStar Resort and Casino on Sept. 7. Tickets are on sale April 19 at ticketmaster.com.
 
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >