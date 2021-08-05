Support Us

Megadeth and Lamb of God Are Bringing 'Metal Tour of the Year' to Dallas

August 5, 2021 4:00AM

Amid lead singer Dave Mustaine 's cancer remission, Megadeth unites with Lamb of God in August to ignite The Pavilion’s stage at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
“Sweating bullets” is what metal legend Megadeth plans for Dallas fans as lead singer Dave Mustaine returns to the stage in the States for the first time since his battle with throat cancer. Holding the concert in the middle of August at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving guarantees it will happen.

Mustaine's return comes after a difficult year for Megadeth and the metal community as a whole when COVID-19 killed the live music industry, forcing venues to close and bands to find a new way to reach metal fans.

Now Megadeth and company hope to resurrect it as part of the Metal Tour of the Year with the help of legendary rockers Lamb of God. It will be Megadeth's first appearance in the States since 2017, and Lamb of God’s first live performance since the release of their self-titled album in May 2020.

“Can you hear that sound of armies on the march — of destruction on the horizon?” Mustaine asked in the long-awaited announcement. “That’s this tour coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage, and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!”

Of course, it wouldn't be the Metal Tour of the Year without help from Hatebreed, a metalcore band from Connecticut, and Trivium, a metal band from Florida.

“We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year,” Trivium’s Matt Heafy said. “This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it.“

But it’s a tour that almost didn’t happen.

In June 2019, Mustaine shocked the metal world when he revealed his throat cancer diagnosis.

“It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head one — but I’ve faced obstacles before,” he wrote in a statement released on the band’s website. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most of the shows this year.”

After 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy sessions, Mustaine returned to the stage in late January 2020 at the SEE Arena in London and told fans that he’d beaten throat cancer.

“I know a lot of you guys know that I pray,” he told the crowd. “I say that in ‘Peace Sells.’ I pray every day; I say that in the song. I’ve said it since the second record. But I thought about you guys every day, too. And I thought about my family. And I got this power from you guys. And I just kept thinking about it. And on October 16th, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, ‘You’re 100 percent free of cancer.'”

A couple of weeks later, Megadeth and Lamb of God announced that they would be co-headlining a North American tour with Trivium and In Flames, a Swedish metal band.

“Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames,” Mustaine posted at the time. “If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.”

Then, COVID-19 struck, forcing them, and every other metal band, to postpone the tour.
click to enlarge Lamb of God will be playing in Dallas with fellow metal legends Megadeth. - TRAVIS SHIN
Lamb of God will be playing in Dallas with fellow metal legends Megadeth.
Travis Shin
Flash forward seventeen months, and Megadeth and company issued a press release announcing that the tour was back on only with Hatebreed replacing In Flames over issues regarding international visas, according to the July 13 press release.

COVID-19 hasn’t gone anywhere either. The Texas Tribune reported Tuesday that COVID hospitalizations in Texas have quadrupled in July. It’s unclear if The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory will be enforcing CDC requirements, especially since Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t following his own COVID-19 safety plan. Ticketmaster, which is still offering tickets to the show, does include a COVID-19 warning for ticket purchasers:

“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people gather," their website reads. "COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. You assume all risks, hazards, and dangers arising from or relating in any way to the risk of contracting COVID-19 or any other communicable disease or illness, or a bacteria, virus or other pathogen capable of causing a communicable disease or illness, whether occurring before, during, or after the event, however caused or contracted, and voluntarily waive all claims and potential claims against Ticketmaster, Live Nation, Event Providers, and their affiliated companies relating to such risks.”

Austin is the first stop on Megadeth and Lamb of God’s North American tour, on Aug. 20, followed by Dallas (Aug. 21), Woodlands (Aug. 22) and El Paso (Aug. 24).

“It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing — by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER,” Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe said in the July 13 press release. “Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together — I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & now Hatebreed. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE.”
Christian McPhate is an award-winning journalist who specializes in investigative reporting. He covers crime, the environment, business, government and social justice. His work has appeared in several publications, including the Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the Miami Herald, San Antonio Express News and The Washington Times.
Contact: Christian McPhate

This Week's Issue

