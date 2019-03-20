 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Miranda Lambert will perform at the ACMs.EXPAND
Miranda Lambert will perform at the ACMs.
Mikel Galicia

Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris and Other North Texans to Perform The ACM Awards

Garrett Gravley | March 20, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The Academy of Country Music Awards unveiled its second round of performers for its 54th annual ceremony, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Fort Worth-born and Burleson-raised pop giant Kelly Clarkson made this list along with other talent, such as Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Church, Luke Combs and recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Brooks & Dunn.

North Texas-affiliated artists Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert made the cut for the ceremony’s first wave of artists, sharing an already-stacked lineup with George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Jason Aldean and Little Big Town.

Related Stories

Additional performing acts and presenters are expected to be announced in the days leading up to the event.

McEntire will host the affair, as she’s done 15 times in previous years. Nominations earned by North Texas artists are as follows:

Entertainment Awards
Kacey Musgraves
—Female Artist of the Year
—Album of the Year (for Golden Hour)
—Song of the Year (for “Space Cowboy”)

Miranda Lambert
—Female Artist of the Year

Kelly Clarkson
—Music Event of the Year (for “Keeping Score,” feat. Dan + Shay)

Maren Morris
—Female Artist of the Year

Maddie & Tae
—Duo of the Year

Shane McAnally
—Songwriter of the Year

The ceremony also recognizes excellence from key players in the industry and recording studio who work behind-the-scenes, and North Texas (and Oklahoma) received some nods in that area as well, including:

Industry Awards
Choctaw Casino (Durant, Oklahoma)
—Casino of the Year (Small Capacity)

WinStar Casino (Thackerville, Oklahoma)
—Casino of the Year (Large Capacity)

Studio Recording Awards
Aaron Sterling
—Drummer of the Year

Tony Harrell
—Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

Mickey Raphael
—Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year (for harmonica)

The ACM Awards airs at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, on CBS.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: