Music News: Sara Bareilles, Morrissey and Dio Hologram Highlight This Week’s Concert Announcements

A new batch of shows are on the horizon for the upcoming months in North Texas. We've got Grammy nominees, nostalgic reunions, indie rockers on the comeback and even a hologram headed this way. Sara Bareilles will spend much of the remainder of 2019 out on tour behind her recently released Amidst The Chaos album. The 27-date tour finds her stopping locally at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory for a Nov. 12 performance. Tickets are on sale April 12 at livenation.com.
Every couple of years, Morrissey comes out of hibernation and this seems to be one of those years for the former Smiths lead vocalist. Grand Prairie's Verizon Theatre is hosting an evening with The Moz and special guests Interpol on Sept. 18. Morrissey's covers album, California Sun, will be released in late May. Tickets are on sale April 12 at axs.com.
So, it appears hologram concerts are going to continue to be a thing. On June 21, Dio Returns, featuring the Ronnie James Dio Hologram will play The Bomb Factory. Over a year in the works, this outing will experience its first go-round this summer in theaters across the country. Tickets are on sale April 12 at ticketfly.com.
'90s boyband sensations 98 Degrees are back out on tour. They were here performing holiday hits this past December and the nostalgia train rolls on into the summer as they'll serenade the Global Event Center at WinStar on July 19. Tickets are on sale April 12 at livenation.com.
Noah Kahan will bring his Busyhead 2019 Tour to The Granada Theater for a performance on Sept. 19. The singer-songwriter's new album is released this month as he continues building off the momentum of last year's hit single, "Hurt Somebody." Tickets for the Sept. 19 show are on sale April 12 at prekindle.com.
Indie rockers Mt. Joy bring their funky, infectious tunes to The Granada Theater for a show on Oct. 16. As one of Spotify's most prolifically streaming artists, the band has been headlining at festivals and larger-scale venues over the past several months. Tickets are on sale April 12 at prekindle.com.
Though he's a comedian, writer, actor and podcast host extraordinaire, Marc Maron also shreds on the guitar and has a deep well of musical appreciation. He'll be out on the road for a good part of 2019 debuting some all-new material. Catch him and his caustic observations when he swings by The Majestic Theater for a performance on Aug. 22. Tickets are on sale April 12 at axs.com.
The recently released Amen & Goodbye is Yeasayer's first release since 2012 and is of course being accompanied by a lengthy tour. The influential indie rockers are hitting up some major markets and festivals and will appear locally at Trees on July 6. Tickets are on sale April 12 at ticketfly.com.
Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home after stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City. He enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters, and he has written for No Depression.
