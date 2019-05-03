Music News: Die Antwoord, Tenacious D and Jonas Brothers Are Making Stops in Dallas

Several acts that have been off the road for a while are heading back to the Dallas area. The region's various venues will be filled with a variety of performers whose fans will likely be excited to jump on the first ticketing opportunities. Read ahead for more details.

The comedic rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, best known as Tenacious D , have plotted out a 2019 tour that will bring them to The Bomb Factory on Oct. 19. It's been quite a while since they've hit the stage, so expect some new ditties and more current banter wrapped into this performance. Tickets are on sale May 3 at ticketfly.com.

After a six-year hiatus from touring, the Jonas Brothers have announced an epic 2019 reunion tour across North America supporting their next album Happiness Begins. The 40-city journey kicks off in early August and will visit American Airlines Center on Sept. 25 for a performance that is sure to be packed with some faces familiar to the brothers, who have local ties. Tickets are on sale May 3 at ticketmaster.com.

English singer-songwriter Jade Bird has been a sensation on the Billboard charts and in theaters and clubs across the country over the last two years. Following a slew of summer tour dates with Jason Isbell and Father John Misty, she'll headline another tour of her own that brings her to The Granada Theater on Oct. 31. Tickets are on sale May 3 at prekindle.com.

French electronic outfit Caravan Palace will perform at The Granada Theater on Oct. 29. A hugely popular act across the pond, they'll be spending a good portion of this year here in North America, setting up their raucous and colorful stages in venues large and small. Tickets are on sale May 3 at prekindle.com.

Emo pop-punkers The Starting Line are touring behind their 20th anniversary. On the tour, the band will include a storytelling portion, which will feature anecdotes about the band's history and some of the stories behind their songs. Catch them at Canton Hall on Nov. 16. Tickets are on sale May 3 at ticketfly.com.

Longtime indie rockers Pedro the Lion will also make a long-awaited visit to Canton Hall. David Bazan's project released Phoenix this past January and are touring heavily in its wake. They'll be joined by mewithoutyou at this Aug. 9 tour stop. Tickets are on sale May 3 at ticketfly.com.

Genial Texan and Asleep at the Wheel bandleader Ray Benson will appear at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton on Saturday, June 1. The modern interpreter of Western Swing will have the intimate venue all to himself as he will likely turn things into a fast-moving barroom dance hall. Tickets are on sale now at prekindle.com.

Dan's Silverleaf will also host The Baptist Generals for a performance on Sept. 21. The Denton-formed indie band will be celebrating 20 years together, so things should be festive and nostalgic as they tear through a show on their home turf. Tickets are on sale now at prekindle.com.

Rap duo Die Antwoord are heading out on a tour behind the release of their forthcoming studio album, 27. This release, their fifth, is scheduled to be their final studio recording, an occurrence that may lead to further fireworks on this upcoming journey across North America. Tickets are on sale May 3 at livenation.com.