Music News: Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz and Ray LaMontagne Are Coming Our Way

The concert calendar continues to ramp up as summer inches ever so nearer. This week, we've got another act closing down Globe Life Park, an interesting alternative pairing performing at Dos Equis Pavilion and a couple of dance-infused acts bringing the vibes to area venues. All that and more ahead in the weekly installment of concert announcements.
- With a couple of big-ticket concerts already on the docket, Globe Life Park in Arlington is adding another one to its farewell season. Country megastar Jason Aldean will be performing at the old ballpark on Oct. 11, just mere days after the final pitch of the Rangers' residency there is thrown. Tickets are on sale May 10 at ticketmaster.com.
- Blink-182 and Lil' Wayne have formed an interesting alliance. The '90s tinged pop-punk band and longtime rapper will head out on a massive North American amphitheater tour that will bring them to Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 2. Tickets are on sale May 10 at livenation.com.
- Alt 103.7 FM is presenting a performance by Bastille on Oct. 17 at South Side Ballroom. Their new album, Doom Days, is a self-described "apocalyptic house party," which should lend to perhaps some darker vibes from the energetic and fashionable pop band. Tickets are on sale May 10 at livenation.com.
- Alt 103.7 is also presenting a performance by Two Door Cinema Club on Nov. 12 at South Side Ballroom. The indie disco band have emerged from a hiatus with "Talk," a catchy new single and an ambitious tour of North America to support. Tickets are on sale May 10 at livenation.com.
- 21 Savage is heading out on a lengthy North American tour in support of his most recent album, I Am I Was. The Atlanta rapper will traverse the country with DaBaby along as the supporting act. The tour rolls into our area on July 13 with a performance at South Side Ballroom. Tickets are on sale May 10 at livenation.com.
- One year after his large-scale amphitheater tour brought him to Irving, singer-songwriter Ray LeMontagne is heading back to Dallas. This time, he'll be scaling things back to an acoustic jaunt, dubbed the Just Passing Through Tour. Catch him and openers Kacy and Clayton at The Music Hall at Fair Park on Nov. 3. Tickets are on sale May 10 at ticketmaster.com.
- Big-time EDM DJ Zedd will bring his Orbit Tour to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sept. 28. The author of hit tracks "The Middle" and "Clarity" is packing a variety of festival dates into the North American itinerary that is heavy on amphitheaters and larger scale venues than those he's played in the past. Tickets are on sale May 10 at livenation.com.
- Country sensations Little Big Town are here this weekend at Arlington's KAABOO Festival. This fall, they'll return to the area for a headlining performance of their own on Nov. 23 at the Choctaw Grand Theater. Always a large draw, tickets will likely go quickly when they go on sale May 10 at ticketmaster.com.
- Crooner Chris Isaak will take the stage at the Global Event Center at WinStar on Aug. 23. He'll be performing tunes from his epic songbook that spans well over three decades now. Expect an excitable crowd of longtime fans to make the journey up I-35 for this one. Tickets are on sale May 10 at ticketmaster.com.
- Straight No Chaser are a professional a cappella group that has been performing and recording tunes since the late '90s. They're capable of pulling off classic and modern pop interpretations just as swiftly as they can conjure original tunes. They'll perform at McFarlin Auditorium on the SMU campus on Nov. 10. Tickets are on sale May 10 at livenation.com.
- Americana singer-songwriters Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis are bringing their harmonies and acoustic renderings to The Kessler Theater for a performance on Aug. 23. These longtime Texas favorites have made it a habit to frequent The Kessler on just about every tour. The duo will also appear at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton on July 21. Tickets for both shows are on sale May 10 at prekindle.com.
- Lenny Kravitz is extending his Raise Vibration Tour across more North American cities for the remainder of the year. The longtime rock performer and fashion icon will appear locally at The Theatre at Grand Prairie on Sept. 14. Tickets are on sale May 10 at axs.com.
- Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is bringing his enormously popular pop-rock tunes to the U.S. for an ambitious tour this year. His hit song "Someone You Loved" has catapulted him up the charts and into larger venues than he's previously played. Locally, he'll appear at The Granada Theater on Sept. 17. Tickets are on sale May 10 at prekindle.com.
- Ruston Kelly will play The Granada Theater on Sept. 26. His Americana-tinged tunes, highlighted by recent single "Mockingbird," have earned accolades and garnered comparisons to folks like Jason Isbell and Joe Ely. Tickets are on sale May 10 at prekindle.com.
