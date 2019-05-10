Music News: Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz and Ray LaMontagne Are Coming Our Way

The concert calendar continues to ramp up as summer inches ever so nearer. This week, we've got another act closing down Globe Life Park, an interesting alternative pairing performing at Dos Equis Pavilion and a couple of dance-infused acts bringing the vibes to area venues. All that and more ahead in the weekly installment of concert announcements.

Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.