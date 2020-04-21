Concert Promoter AEG Is Offering Refunds

As much as we'd love to contribute to Mick's abundant child support payments, we're happy to get our money back from AEG.

Effective May 1, concert promoter AEG Presents will give ticket holders an opportunity to request refunds for shows that have already been rescheduled, The New York Times reports.

“That means that fans holding tickets to shows that have been delayed but not rescheduled will have to wait,” the article states.

AEG, the second-largest concert promoter in the United States, has exclusive booking rights at venues such as The Bomb Factory, The Theatre at Grand Prairie and Canton Hall. Some of its highest-profile events in the area included the since-postponed Rolling Stones show at the Cotton Bowl.

This move comes after weeks of uncertainty for disgruntled ticket holders. AEG’s competitor, Live Nation, has expressed plans for issuing refunds, but the company has not specified an estimated time frame.

“Live Nation’s plan is to continue offering an opportunity for refunds on all of its rescheduled shows as new dates are set,” the company said in a statement. “We anticipate those windows will begin to open up on an event-by-event basis in the next few weeks.”

Because the coronavirus pandemic has triggered large-scale cancellations of tours, festivals and other live music events, ticket holders have been requesting refunds to no avail. Simply put, ticket vendors and concert promoters don’t have the cash flow or liquidity to accommodate this influx, and this especially became evident last week when Ticketmaster (a subsidiary of Live Nation) controversially changed its refund policy to not include postponed shows.

Third-party ticketing sites have been none the safer. StubHub offered ticket holders a coupon valued at 120% of the initial purchase in lieu of a refund and even floated the idea of appealing to Congress for a bailout.

If experts are to be believed, this economic strain is far from over. Days after esteemed oncologist Zeke Emanuel predicted that concerts would be shelved until fall 2021 at the earliest, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti corroborated this in telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “Nothing I’ve heard would indicate that we’ll be in those large, thousands-of-people gatherings anytime soon, and probably not for the rest of this year.”

On that note, if you’re looking to kill time while your refund gets processed, here are some livestreamed concerts you can experience from the comfort of your own home.