The Rolling Stones Announce Dallas Show in 2020

It’s been a week of rare concert announcements for Dallas. On Monday, legendary British Goth rockers Bauhaus announced that they will be playing a few select shows this year, including a July stop at the Bomb Factory. On Thursday morning, the Rolling Stones announced that Dallas will be one of the 15 dates in the band’s No Filter tour in 2020.

The indestructible rock icons will perform at the Cotton Bowl on May 29, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Prices haven’t been announced, but if you thought My Chemical Romance’s tickets were steep, you should bear in mind that the Stones are notorious for charging a higher price for one concert ticket than it would cost you to go on a decadent, Exile on Main St. -era binge in the French Riviera for the weekend. Regardless, they usually sell out within minutes.

And there are many reasons why you should dump your date on Valentine’s Day, if necessary, and buy tickets.

As the Stones' lyrics go, “This could be the last time.” We’re not only alluding to the band members' ages — although at 76, it would be reasonable to expect Mick Jagger and Keith Richards would retire any day now before turning 80.

There’s also the fact that in 1975, at age 32, Jagger said in an interview, “I’d rather be dead than sing ‘Satisfaction’ when I’m 45.” It’s now 30 years after that deadline.

We’re mostly talking about drummer Charlie Watts’ back. Watts has hinted that he can’t endure the demanding gig any longer (Can we blame him? He’s 78!) and said in 2018 that he wouldn’t mind not playing again. Let the man retire. He hasn’t stopped since 1962.

But there just isn’t enough money in the world to pay for Jagger’s child support payments, and he’s due to conceive a new child any day now. The singer resumed touring last June after postponing a few dates to recover from heart surgery.

The rock gods haven’t played in North Texas since their 2015 concert at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, and they may be back after this year. At least Richards, who — as the legend goes — will be around longer than cockroaches.