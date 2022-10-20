10 Best Concerts of the Week: Post Malone, The Jesus and Mary Chain, BLACKPINK and More

Fall is in the air, and if the sudden cooler weather hasn't got you down this week, there's plenty to do out there in all corners of the Golden Triangle. The concert week ahead is both kicked off and capped off with performances by Grapevine rapper Post Malone in Dallas and Fort Worth.
If you're looking for something a little more somber and serious in your weekend shows, Indigo Girls play Friday night and The Judds' final concert and memorial tour follows on Saturday. If you want something a bit more upbeat for your Saturday night, Ludacris plays Fort Worth's newest music venue, while the Squirrel Nut Zippers bring speakeasy jazz to Oak Cliff. Halloween week kicks off in Denton with a show by the legendary Melvins and just keeps getting darker with The Jesus and Mary Chain, Mercyful Fate and Puscifer on Tuesday and Wednesday. If you're looking for something a little more bright, the biggest pop band in the world plays both of those nights.
Indigo Girls
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $51 at prekindle.com
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have known each other since grade school and began performing together as high schoolers in Decatur, Georgia, in the early '80s. The two parted ways after high school; Saliers went to Tulane University in Louisiana and Ray to Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. Both grew homesick and returned to Georgia, transferring to Emory University in Atlanta in 1985 when they began performing as Indigo Girls. That lifelong shared bond really comes out in Indigo Girls' music. Roots Americana and honest to its core, Indigo Girls' songwriting has always explored the nuances of identity and emotion, never bending in its integrity. Fellow Georgian and country blues singer Jontavious Willis will get things rolling Friday night.
Post Malone
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. $106+ at ticketmaster.com
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St. $154+ at ticketmaster.com
Former Grapevine resident Post Malone adopted his stage name as a teenage when he paired his last name with a name spit out by a rap name generator. Starting off as a metal musician before finding his way to a signature sound that's been described as a "melting pot of country, grunge, hip-hop and R&B," Malone released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, over the summer, surprising critics with a more serious effort than his previous releases. Gone are the childish references to women's anatomy and frat boy alcohol consumption. Instead, Malone offers up a concise work that is slick in its production and smooth in its vocal delivery. The former resident of North Texas and avid Cowboys fan will be playing two shows in the coming week in Dallas and Fort Worth. Compton rapper Roddy Ricch will open both shows.
The Judds
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth. $95.50+ at ticketmaster.com
On April 11, 2022, mother-daughter country duo The Judds performed what would be their final performance together at the CMT Music Awards, singing "Love Can Build a Bridge" from the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. That same day, The Judds announced a final tour with iconic country singer Martina McBride. On April 30, mother Naomi Judd took her own life after a long and public struggle against anxiety and depression. The next day, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, where the two had performed just weeks before. Rather than canceling the tour or touring under her name alone, daughter Wynonna Judd decided to press onward, turning the tour into a memorial for her mother and a chance for more musicians to come on stage and pay their respects. In addition to McBride, Trisha Yearwood will provide opening support.
Ludacris
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall, 122 E. Exchange, No. 200, Fort Worth. $87 at ticketmaster.com
It may be easy to look back at Ludacris and laugh, but there was definitely a time in the early 2000s when absolutely everybody was bumping that ATL sound. Luda came hard with wildly creative lyrics, an over-the-top delivery and an intimidating flow. Ludacris has been spending most of his time these last seven years pursuing interests outside of the music industry, opening a restaurant named Chicken N Beer at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, maintaining his Conjure cognac brand, hosting YouTube's Best.Cover.Ever show, earning three nominations and one win at the 2018 CMT Music Awards for his work with Carrie Underwood on "The Champion" and most recently creating his Netflix-commissioned, computer-animated musical children's television series Karma's World. As for that new album he's been talking about since 2016, find out for yourself after D/FW hip-hop artist Lou CharLe$, whose latest album Life Goes On is available now on all platforms, opens the show Saturday.
Squirrel Nut Zippers
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. $32 at prekindle.com
Swing revival band Squirrel Nut Zippers was probably the coolest band to come out of that mid-'90s movement, effectively re-introducing the genre to the masses in 1996 before The Gap got ahold of it. What set the Zippers apart from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Cherry Poppin' Daddies and The Brian Setzer Orchestra was that the Zippers captured a lot of the darkness behind that old speakeasy jazz, which the rest just danced away in new khakis. While the group was prolific throughout the '90s, Squirrel Nut Zippers became mostly a road show, doing mostly "reunion" tours until 2018 when the band released its first album since 2000, Beasts of Burgundy. The band's latest, Lost Songs of Doc Souchon, was inspired by the mysterious characters from New Orleans jazz music history, which is really where the Squirrel Nut Zippers' whole aesthetic comes from. Fort Worth singer-songwriter Summer Lane Emerson provides the local support.
The Melvins
7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton. $25 at prekindle.com
In 1983, The Melvins came together in Montesano, Washington, and began to lay the groundwork for what we know today as grunge rock and sludge metal. A pillar in the burgeoning Washington music scene, The Melvins was a favorite band of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. For a brief period of time, Melvins drummer Dale Crover was also Nirvana's drummer before Melvins singer Buzz Osborne invited Cobain to a Scream show and introduced him to drummer Dave Grohl. The Melvins has always existed in the margins of the mainstream music scene, influencing many but reaching only the rabid few. Chances are good that you've heard of The Melvins, sure, but did you know that the band just released its 26th album? Still built on huge guitar riffs and menacing vocals, The Melvins' sound has stayed consistent these four decades, and so has its live show, which you can see Sunday in Denton with Austin band We Are The Asteroid and Lars Ulrich's sons' band Taipei Houston.
The Jesus and Mary Chain
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. $44 at ticketmaster.com
Since its humble beginnings in East Kilbride, Scottish alternative rock band The Jesus and Mary Chain has been centered on the partnership between brothers Jim and William Reid. The band made quite the impression on the post-punk world through the 1980s and '90s before splitting up in 1999. The band reunited in 2007 for one-off shows, small tours and the occasional soundtrack inclusion, all leading up to the release of the band's 2017 release, Damage and Joy. While it was met with a tepid response from critics, fans sent the album up the charts and included it many year-end best-of lists. Picking up right where they left off, The Jesus and Mary Chain continue to craft disarming ballads and fuzzy rock 'n' roll. Making the evening more enchanting, local darkwave band Rosegarden Funeral Party will be opening up the show.
Mercyful Fate
6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, The Factory in Deep Ellum, 2713 Canton St. $59+ at axs.com
Along with Venom and Bathory, Mercyful Fate was part of the first wave of black metal, debuting its sound in Denmark in 1981. While listeners today will hear the beginnings of thrash or speed metal in the band's high-pitched guitars and heavy distortion, Mercyful Fate's inclusion of prog-rock storytelling, epic song quality and theatrical performances would be picked up as the genre developed — especially singer King Diamond's signature corpse paint makeup. The band has come and gone five times in its career, releasing seven albums sporadically over the last four decades. However, the band hasn't release an album of new material since going on its second hiatus in 1999. Over the course of the 21st century, Mercyful Fate has toured off and on, but in its most recent iteration, the band seems more permanent with a new album supposedly in the works. Thrash metal bands Kreator and Midnight will kick the night off.
BLACKPINK
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. $131+ at ticketmaster.com
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. $150+ at ticketmaster.com
You may not know Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, but until about five years ago, neither had anybody on this side of the planet. South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, the biggest pop band in the world, plays two near-sellout shows at AAC early next week, and while there are limited and verified resale tickets still available, even the cheap seats will cost you. BLACKPINK exploded onto the global music radar with an undeniably catchy hit single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" in 2018. The group has since become No. 1 in YouTube views and No. 2 in Spotify streams by building a solid reputation on eye-catching performances and intoxicating pop sensibility. The group released its second album, Born Pink, last month and it immediately became the first album by a female Korean act to reach No.1 on the Billboard 200 in the US. This whole K-pop thing might be a fad, but it's clearly not going away any time soon.
Puscifer
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Will Rogers Auditorium, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. $49.50+ at ticketmaster.com
Experimental rock band Puscifer began as an outlet for Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan's creative subconscious, starting as a purely solo project and evolving into a trio made up of multi-instrumentalists Mat Mitchell and Carina Round. Although critics have viewed the band as a quaint addition to the list of bands fronted by Keenan, Puscifer has come into its own as a wholly separate entity. Sonically, the band's latest effort, 2020's Existential Reckoning, has more in common with The Postal Service than it does with Tool or A Perfect Circle. Buzzy, pensive and, dare we say, mellow, Existential Reckoning is Puscifer's worst-selling and best-realized album — a paradox we think Keenan himself would appreciate. Los Angeles synth-pop band Night Club, which recently released its new single, "Die in the Disco," will open.