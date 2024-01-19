 Post Malone to Sing 'America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl | Dallas Observer
Post Malone to Perform 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LVII

North Texas native Post Malone is going to the Super Bowl and he's bringing his country aspirations with him.
January 19, 2024
Established rapper and hot new country upstart Pop Malone will be performing at the Super Bowl.
Established rapper and hot new country upstart Pop Malone will be performing at the Super Bowl. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
It’s official, y’all: Post Malone is going to the Super Bowl.

The North Texas native and multi-hyphenate is set to sing “America the Beautiful” ahead of Super Bowl LVII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. He will be joined by Reba McEntire singing the National Anthem, Andra Day performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Usher headlining what is sure to be a memorable halftime show.

This opportunity comes at a crucial time for Malone, as he is currently transitioning from hip-hop to country music and has already begun work on a new album. In the meantime, he's already had his first country radio hit, his feature on the late Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man,” which peaked at No. 46 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

This isn’t the first time Malone has experimented with other genres (he was in a metal band before he got famous and dabbled with all kinds of influences over the course of his career), but country may be his most dedicated phase since, well, rap.

Clearly, “America the Beautiful” is not a country song, but it does serve a purpose in the grand scheme of this rebrand. As a rapper, Malone dealt with subjects like the trappings of fame and wealth in songs like “Congratulations” and the more on-the-nose “Rich & Sad.” Getting in good with country music listeners requires a different approach. They don’t want someone who’s “rich and sad.” They want someone who likes all the same stuff they do.

In 2023, Malone performed Elvis Presley’s “Devil in Disguise” on NBC’s Christmas at Graceland. Elvis is a big deal in the South, as is country music, so the connection is a crucial one. His performance was well received, with one enthusiastic YouTube commenter even declaring it to be “the best version of this song.” Needless to say, he scored major points with this one.
He also performed with Morgan Wallen at the CMAs. Regardless of what you think about Wallen’s past controversies, country listeners have spoken and he is their guy. Malone’s alliance with him is an act of diplomacy for the history books.

On top of all of this, Malone now frequently appears in public sporting cowboy hats. (OK, he’s been doing that one for a while. He’s a Texas man, after all, whatever the genre he’s affiliated with.)

And now he’s going straight for his new audience’s heart with the two things they love most: America and football. All he needs to do to stick this landing is not forget the words and the transformation will be complete. Posty will officially be the newest country music darling, face tattoos at all.

His next mission, presumably, will be persuading Allegiant Stadium to serve Bud Light on Super Bowl Sunday.
