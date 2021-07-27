Support Us

Record-Breaking Dallas Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Is the New Face of Beats By Dre

July 27, 2021 4:00AM

Barred from the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, track star Sha'Carri Richardson is winning friends in high places.
click to enlarge Barred from the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, track star Sha'Carri Richardson is winning friends in high places. - COURTESY OF BEATS BY DRE
During Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns NBA finals, Beats By Dre unveiled a commercial starring 21-year-old track superstar Sha'Carri Richardson, whose 10.86-second run recently set the record for the women's 100-yard dash at the U.S. Olympic track field trials only to be barred from the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games after testing positive for cannabis.

In the ad, Richardson runs the 100-year dash wearing Beats By Dre’s new wireless earbuds, which preview a new Kanye West track titled “No Child Left Behind.” The commercial is in conjunction with  West's upcoming album Donda.

Watch the full Beats By Dre commercial below.

After the one-minute ad’s reveal, Beats By Dre took to Twitter with a new supportive slogan for the trending athlete: “@itskerri doesn’t need you to let her do anything.”

Richardson was hand-picked by Kanye for his new collaboration with the brand. He joins a number of celebrities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Seth Rogen in supporting the athlete following her suspension.

Richardson took to Instagram after the ad’s release to support the album and thank everyone for their support with the caption: “There will be ups and down in life, but it’s important to remember to RUN YOUR OWN RACE. Love to @beatsbydre and @kanyewest for the support.”

The disqualification has opened several doors for Richardson. Since the Olympic suspension, she was offered a $250,000 brand ambassador contract by Dr. Dabber, a cannabis organization. No official word if she accepted the offer, according to TMZ.

Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension after testing positive for marijuana by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. She apologized to sponsors, family and fans with the promise of becoming a world champion soon. "I'm sorry, I won't be able to be an Olympic champion this year, but I will be a world champion next year,” she tweeted to fans on July 4.

Donda will be Kanye West’s 10th studio album via Def Jam Recordings. A follow-up to his 2019 Grammy award-winning gospel album Jesus Is King.
