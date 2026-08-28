Seryn’s new ‘Limitless’ single turns fatherhood into a battle cry

There’s a particular kind of tiredness that only a parent knows. It lives somewhere between 3 a.m. feedings and the sudden, terrifying realization that a small human is watching your every move, learning how to be a person from you. Seryn, a Denton rock outfit, bottled that feeling, added strings and called it “Limitless.”

The single dropped Friday, Aug. 28, carrying more weight than its buoyant title might suggest. For a band that first found its voice in the stairwells and chapels of Denton, this song is both a homecoming and a leap forward.

The superhero nobody warned you about

“Limitless” was born in the trenches of new fatherhood. Trenton Wheeler, the band’s lead vocalist, lyricist and resident ukulele wielder, has three kids. Guitarist and vocalist Nathan Allen has three kids. Bassist Aaron Stoner recently joined the club. Somewhere in the collision of diapers, deadlines and the strange math of loving something more than yourself, the song took shape.

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“It’s that dad, superhero likeness,” Wheeler tells the Observer — that feeling of believing you can take on the entire world at once. It’s empowering. It’s completely draining. Often, it’s both in the same afternoon. But underneath the exhaustion sits a simpler, fiercer message, the one every parent silently hopes their kid will absorb: don’t ever let anyone tell you what you can’t do.

Trenton Wheeler is the lyrical heart of the band. Preston Barta

Wheeler wanted the song to sit in that peculiar middle ground of adulthood, where you’re still someone’s child even as you become someone’s parent. It’s the juxtaposition of being caught between generations, suddenly aware of your own mortality while trying to convince a toddler the world is theirs for the taking.

The bridge lyric that ties the whole song together actually came from an unexpected place.

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“Only dreams come true,” Wheeler explained, was something Allen had jokingly said to the group for years — a throwaway rallying cry that never lost its charge. While writing “Limitless,” the moment finally arrived.

“We said, that’s the perfect line for the bridge: Only dreams come true. We’re charging straight on through — just this idea that what is possible is only what we can dream up,” Wheeler says.

It’s a beautiful bit of logic, the kind that sounds naive until you realize it’s the only thing that has ever moved humanity forward. Dream it first, or it never arrives at all.

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Medicine for whoever needs it

If “Limitless” feels like a gift, that’s because the band intended it to be one. Allen described the recording process as an act of preservation, an attempt to catch lightning and hand it to someone who needs it.

“This is kind of trying to bottle that up and make it so people can have it,” he says. “Even [featured violinist Scarlett Deering] was like, ‘Ah, I needed this song today.'”

That’s the highest compliment a song can earn — not that it’s clever or catchy, but that it showed up on the right day for the right person. And the strings themselves carry a piece of home. Deering, who recorded them, lives in Denton, keeping the band tethered to the city where it all began.

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Scarlett Deering’s violin work has become a signature part of mant of Seryn’s songs. Preston Barta

Roots in a stairwell

Long before Seryn was self-producing polished singles, they were guys chasing acoustics down a college hallway. They took the band’s very first photos in a stairwell where Allen worked as a building monitor. They’d slip into that echoing corridor to write, singing in the stairwell simply because it sounded good.

They haunted the Little Chapel-in-the-Woods at Texas Woman’s University. They left home, found their identities and planted the roots of what they now call their “band family.” Denton wasn’t just a location. It was the crucible.

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The city still runs through everything they do. Bandmate Chase Johnson’s family remains there. Deering lives there. The connection refuses to fade.

Allen, for his part, gets almost defensive about the place — in the best way.

“I’m from Texas, but not just Texas, you know,” he says. “This whole other Texas you might be surprised by. And even more than Austin, Denton kind of encapsulates everything in its own way.”

It’s a quiet dig and a genuine love letter rolled into one. Austin gets the bumper stickers and the festivals. Denton gets the songwriters who mean it.

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What comes next isn’t always sugar

“Limitless” may be the sweet stuff, but Seryn isn’t in the business of serving dessert every night. Two new songs on the horizon prove the band is willing to go somewhere harder.

The first, “What Are You Fighting For?” was cut in a single day, straight to tape — no digital editing, no tuning, no safety net. Just raw human performance, warts and grace and all. It leans into heavier, adult territory with gray areas and the messy business of letting go of your heroes.

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Then there’s “I Am,” and this is where things get quiet in the room. Wheeler calls it a humanizing song, a protest built to question institutional authority, governmental posturing and religious propaganda. It searches for humanity in the people the system tends to forget: foster children, immigrants, elders left without coverage. The song remains unreleased, but it has already been performed live twice, both times in North Texas: first at the Kessler Theater in December 2025, then at Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton as part of Thin Line Fest this past March.

“‘I Am’ was probably the most difficult song I’ve ever written, to be honest with you,” Wheeler admits. “It was me kind of coping with these ideas that I had grown up my whole life hearing, and yet seeing this world that just seems to perpetuate the same crap.”

Allen couldn’t even get through “I Am” the first time he heard it. He compares performing it to a moment of pure, sweaty responsibility.

“It’s like when someone invites you over to their house and hands you their prized possession and says, ‘Hey, look at this crazy thing I have. It’s worth a lot, and it’s fragile,'” he says. “And you’re holding it going like, ‘I hope I don’t drop this.'”

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He doesn’t hedge on its quality, either. “I would put that up against any songwriter from Jason Isbell to Brandi Carlile to Paul Simon to anybody.”

A powerhouse of interdependence

The Seryn of today looks different from the band that once wrote in a stairwell. They’ve gone fully in-house — writing, engineering, mixing, mastering and even designing their own artwork. Nothing leaves the family. That self-sufficiency was sharpened, in part, by outside work as the band has taken on production for other artists, including Lost Canyons and Really Bad. That creative detour, they say, helped them grow into actual music producers and sharpened the skills they now bring back to Seryn.

They’ve named the shift, too. Where they once operated in what they call “creative codependence,” leaning on each other out of necessity, they now describe themselves as a “powerhouse of interdependence.” Each member sharpened their own skills, then brought them back to the collective. Stronger apart, unstoppable together.

There’s a philosophy driving all of it.

“As artists, I think it’s our obligation to throw those expectations out the door and say, ‘Well, I’m going to create what I want to create, when I want to create it, how I want to create it,'” says Wheeler.

“Limitless” is out now.